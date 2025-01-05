CES 2025: will.i.am launches new xboom range with LG

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The range will include Bluetooth speakers and wireless earbuds, with the aim of transforming xboom into a “culture-forward brand with an urban aesthetic”.

LG Electronics (LG) and multi-platinum musician and tech entrepreneur, will.i.am are jointly launching a new line of audio products under the brand “xboom by will.i.am.”

The range, which will include Bluetooth speakers and wireless earbuds, will be unveiled at CES 2025 in Las Vegas this week. The xboom Buds will be the first product available in the market.

LG says the partnership aims to transform xboom into a “culture-forward brand with an urban aesthetic”, providing a new audio experience. It has appointed will.i.am as LG xboom’s “experiential architect”, but chances are this is more than an attempt at launching a new range of cool catch-phrases.

The company says the artist will play a pivotal role in carving out a new space for xboom in the audio industry, drawing inspiration from his pop culture and technological know-how. will.i.am will provide” strategic counsel for LG xboom’s product development, design, and brand marketing”.

“Working with renowned tech and lifestyle innovator, LG, opens the door to groundbreaking and dynamic experiences that speak to a broader community of music enthusiasts,” says will.i.am. “By bringing our cutting-edge technology and distinctive creative visions together with LG xboom, we want to foster an iconic culture where people can explore their passion for music with others on a whole new level.”

All “xboom by will.i.am” products bear the mark of will.i.am, who took part in creating LG xboom’s signature sound that boasts a rich bass with a balanced and warm tones. It comes in two distinct modes for listening: one mode provides stimulating sounds that gets you moving with powerful bass while a second mode offers a soothing sound with harmonious tones.

Speakers incorporate clever embellishments such as easy-to-hold straps and colourfully interactive lighting that is in sync with the beat of the music being played. Earbuds are designed ergonomically with ear tips and ear hooks for a comfortable fit that also delivers the best sound experience. ,

“This launch marks the integration of our wireless earbuds and Bluetooth speakers into one audio brand, LG xboom,” said Lee Jeong-seok, head of LG Media Entertainment Solution Company’s audio business division.

All “xboom by will.i.am” products will be integrated with will.i.am’s RAiDiO.FYI, an AI-powered interactive audio experience, to introduce a new generation of listeners to infotainment.RAiDiO.FYI gives listeners the ability to immerse, personalise, and have a two-way real-time conversation with topic-based STAiTiONS.

LG and will.i.am will host product showcases and tech demonstrations at CES 2025 from today (January 6) to January 10).