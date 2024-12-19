Shure MV6: Gaming mic crosses audio cred gap

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Shure MV6 USB microphone delivers professional-grade sound without the complexity, making it an option for both gamers and content creators, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

Gaming microphones often promise studio-quality audio but fall short of expectations. The Shure MV6 USB gaming microphone crosses this credibility gap with professional-grade clarity, precision, and studio-level control for both creators and gamers.

What is it?

The MV6 represents a thoughtful step forward in streaming audio. Leveraging technology borrowed from Shure’s acclaimed SM7 and MV7 microphones, it delivers a dynamic microphone solution with a focus on simplicity, clarity, and precision. It avoids the pitfalls of flashy gimmicks, instead providing features that are as practical as they are effective.

Visually, the MV6 has the hallmarks of a Shure microphone: robust build quality, a sleek matte black finish, and a compact but purposeful design. Its round desktop stand offers stability while ensuring easy adjustability, making it ideal for desk setups. More importantly, the design incorporates essential controls, like a tap-to-mute button and a 3.5mm headphone jack for real-time monitoring.

Tech-wise, the MV6 impresses with an Auto Level Mode, a feature that dynamically adjusts microphone gain in real-time. Speaking softly or engaging in more animated gaming sessions, it makes for consistent audio output without manual adjustments. The MV6 also introduces a Digital Popper Stopper, which minimises explosive sounds, eliminating the need for an external pop filter.

Photo courtesy Shure.

A Real-time Denoiser reduces background noise like fan hums or air conditioning. Along with Shure’s voice isolation technology, this ensures that the focus remains squarely on the speaker’s voice in less-than-ideal recording environments.

The microphone connects via USB-C, making it compatible with a wide range of devices, from PCs to gaming consoles. It also provides a level of future-proofness, as opposed to recent USB mics that plug into USB-A ports, and need adapters to fit newer machines.

The inclusion of the Motiv Mix desktop app enhances the user experience by offering access to features like tone adjustment and gain control. Users can toggle between Dark, Natural, and Bright tone profiles or customise their sound further with a tone slider, providing flexibility for various recording scenarios.

The MV6 offers a frequency response range of 50 Hz to 15 kHz, delivering rich, clear audio. During testing, the MV6 captured vocals with exceptional depth and clarity, maintaining consistent sound even with variations in speaking volume.

However, the frequency range is narrower than some condenser microphones, which might not satisfy users looking for more expansive audio fidelity. Reliance on DSP for features like the Popper Stopper may not appeal to purists who prefer entirely hardware-based solutions.

What does it cost?

R3,499 from takealot.com.

Why does it matter?

Priced at a premium, the MV6 is targeted at users seeking a balance of professional sound quality and ease of use. While it may not appeal to casual streamers on a budget, its features and performance make it a worthwhile investment for serious content creators and gamers who prioritise clear, consistent audio.

What are the biggest negatives?

Limited frequency range compared to condenser microphones.

Premium pricing may deter budget-conscious users.

Heavy reliance on DSP might not suit audio purists.

What are the biggest positives?

Intelligent Auto Level Mode ensures consistent audio output.

Real-time Denoiser and Digital Popper Stopper deliver clear, distraction-free sound.

Robust build quality and intuitive user interface make it easy to use.

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx and editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky on @art2gee.bsky.social.