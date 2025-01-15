CES 2025: Future of personal air mobility takes off

Photo courtesy LEO Flight Corporation

The LEO Solo single-seat recreational eVTOL vehicle allows enthusiasts to experience flight without a pilot’s license.

The “groundbreaking” LEO Solo single-seat recreational eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) vehicle has taken off for the first time in public.

LEO Flight Corporation, a pioneer of electric jet-powered personal flying cars, virtually debuted at CES 2025 in Las Vegas last week, with support from the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC).

Making its public debut during CES through a virtual reality showcase, the LEO Solo is a single-seat recreational eVTOL “designed for accessibility and adventure”. Fully funded and slated for production in late 2025, the Solo offers a glimpse into the future of personal flight. Complying with FAA Part 103 ultralight regulations, it allows enthusiasts to experience flight without a pilot’s license. Additional details, including pre-order opportunities, will be announced as development progresses.

Meanwhile, the Coupe remains the centrepiece of LEO Flight’s vision for daily personal mobility. A luxury two-seat flying car, it combines high-speed intercity travel with premium features. Vehicle certification is expected under the new FAA MOSAIC guidelines, which will require just 20 hours of flight time to obtain a pilot’s license. With a target launch in 2027/2028, the Coupe “represents the future of personal transportation”.

Founders Pete Bitar and Carlos Salaff formed LEO Flight in 2021 with the belief that the science fiction vision of compact, personal flying cars is now within reach. Hands-on builders, Bitar and Salaff have developed, tested, and commercialised several automobile and aircraft designs with small teams and large organizations, including Mazda Motor Corporation and the US military.

LEO Flight’s DARPA-backed electric jet propulsion system won the NASA HeroX award for innovation in 2021. LEO Flight has strategic alliances in flight systems technology, charging infrastructure, and advanced manufacturing.