CES 2025: Eureka debuts Max Ultra

photo courtesy, Eureka

The J15’s full name sounds packed with superlatives, and the cleaning device aims to live up to those promises.

Product of the Day

Eureka, a brand already known for cutting edge cleaning devices, promises a “significant leap forward” at CES 2025 in Las Vegas this week.

It is introducing its latest innovation, the Eureka J15 Max Ultra, a “state-of-the-art solution designed to enhance cleaning efficiency, performance, and user experience”. The name itself sounds packed with superlatives, and the cleaning device aims to live up to those promises.

During the Consumer Electronics Show, Eureka is showcasing several groundbreaking features of the Eureka J15 Max Ultra, including:

IntelliView AI 2.0 – Transparent Liquid Stain Detection Technology

Utilising infrared vision and a Full HD sensor, IntelliView AI 2.0 can detect transparent liquids by analysing surface reflections and textures, ensuring a cleaner, more efficient cleaning process.

Enhanced Side Brushes with Extendable and Anti-Tangle Technology

Featuring ScrubExtend Mop and SweepExtend, the Eureka J15 Max Ultra automatically extends for optimal cleaning, while the DragonClaw Side Brush’s V-shaped design prevents tangling, by leveraging centrifugal force.

22,000 Pa Suction Power with Advanced Obstacle-Crossing

Offering a 35% increase in suction power compared to its predecessor, the J15 Max Ultra navigates thresholds and transitions across surfaces up to 1.57-inches in height—providing superior cleaning performance across all floor types.

The device is on display at The Venetian Expo, Booth #52912.