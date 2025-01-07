CES 2025: Asus reveals Vivobook 18

Photo courtesy Asus

Asus unveiled new enterprise and gaming products at CES in Las Vegas this week, writes JASON BANNIER.

A series of new Asus devices and upgrades spanning the VivoBook, ZenBook, and ExpertBook laptop lines, as well as tablets and AI-powered networking devices, were revealed at CES 2025 in Las Vegas this week. The Consumer Electronics Show, the world’s largest tech expo by floor space, is taking place from 7 to 10 January 2025.

New 18-Inch model

The VivoBook 18 is an AMD-exclusive model designed for users seeking larger displays for productivity. While the 18-inch model is slightly thicker and heavier than the S-series, it maintains the signature VivoBook features, such as smart gestures on a spacious touchpad and enhanced privacy shutters.

Asus’s VivoBook lineup for 2025 introduces significant updates, including a unified chassis for the S14 and S16 models. The new chassis supports Intel, Qualcomm, and AMD platforms, offering greater flexibility without compromising on design. The laptops come in sleek finishes, with colour options like Cool Silver and Matte Gray, paired with refined aluminium surfaces and a low-key, CNC-engraved logo.

ZenBook A14

The ZenBook A14, a flagship Asus laptop for lightweight computing, weighs under one kilogram. It uses a magnesium-aluminium alloy processed with advanced techniques. According to Asus, this material, known as ceraluminum, provides durability while keeping the laptop exceptionally light. In some countries, a configuration with a smaller battery is available, with this version weighing under 900 grams.

The laptop boasts up to 29 hours of battery life and is powered by Snapdragon X Elite processors, making it a strong contender for users who prioritise portability and long-lasting performance. Features include options for OLED displays with ultra-slim bezels, Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, and support for smartphone integration via Phone Link.

Options for a 16:10 Asus Lumina OLED display and an IPS panel are available.

ExpertBook B5

For enterprise users, Asus has upgraded its ExpertBook B5 series with a focus on durability, security, and ease of maintenance. Available in 14-inch and 16-inch models, the laptops feature tool-free access to components, customisable BIOS configurations, and advanced thermal designs.

Asus says that the B5 lets one get to critical components like wireless LAN, SSD slots, and the battery with just six captive screws. The laptops are powered by Intel Core Ultra processors and come with dual SSDs for secure backups. Security is a central theme, with intrusion detection sensors and dual BIOS chips enhancing protection. It includes biometric identification and proactive updates.

Asus introduced the Digital Product Passport, a tool that simplifies recycling and material tracking for eco-conscious businesses. This initiative aligns with the company’s broader sustainability goals, reflecting an increasing focus on responsible technology development.

Gaming tablets and networking innovations

Asus introduced the revamped ROG Flow Z13 gaming tablet, combining a new AMD chiplet-based processor with a redesigned chassis. The tablet’s compact build houses dual fans, a larger battery, and improved airflow channels, lowering touchscreen temperatures by 3.1°C for comfortable use during high-performance tasks. Other enhanced features are the Wi-Fi 7 support, a 2560×1600 resolution display, and expanded port options, including a full-sized HDMI.

In networking, the ROG GT-BE19000 AI gaming router was showcased with tri-core architecture, offering up to twice the performance of its predecessor. AI-powered features include Game Booster for real-time server optimization and power-saving modes that reduce energy use by 46%. One can prioritise game packets at 80% and streaming at 20%. With Wi-Fi 7 support and advanced interference detection.

* Jason Bannier is a data analyst at World Wide Worx and writer for Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky at @jas2bann.

