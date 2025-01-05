CES 2025: Fridges can now cook meals

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Figo combines precise cooking with advanced refrigeration, and can schedule meals that prepare themselves.

A fridge that also cooks one’s meals is one of the most unusual combo gadgets set to be launched at CES 2025 this week. The device, called the Figo, combines sous-vide, or precision cooking, with advanced refrigeration, enabling users to schedule meals that prepare themselves.

Developed by Eatfigo, the product debuts in Los Vegas this is week, during the Consumer Electronics Show running from 7 to 10 January. With plans to launch an AI-powered cooking app, the company aims to revolutionise home cooking by integrating advanced technology with healthy eating.

This is particularly beneficial for individuals committed to healthy eating habits, such as those following Keto, Paleo, or low-carb diets, by simplifying the preparation process.

“Our mission at Eatfigo is to redefine convenience in healthy home cooking,” said Robert Nappi, founder and CEO of Eatfigo. “We understand the challenges of maintaining a nutritious diet amidst a busy lifestyle. With our appliance, users can enjoy delicious, home-cooked meals without the time-consuming preparation.”

Nappi’s journey began with a passion for innovation and a drive to solve the real-world challenges faced by busy, health-conscious individuals. By blending automation expertise with cutting-edge technology, he developed Figo to simplify getting meals ready.

CES attendees can visit Booth #60652 for a demonstration on how Eatfigo integrates meal preparation into daily routines. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore features, engage in discussions about healthy eating, and learn how this appliance can enhance well-being by preserving nutritional value and promoting better food consumption habits.