CES 2021: Sony unveils new Bravia range

At CES 2021, Sony Electronics announced a new range of Bravia XR televisions with a new processor that it says “mimics the human brain to deliver an immersive viewing experience”. The range includes the Master Series Z9J 8K LED and A90J OLED, in addition to the A80J OLED, X95J and X90J 4K LED televisions.

Powered by the Cognitive Processor XR, the TVs use a new processing method that incorporates artificial intelligence (AI) that is designed to replicate the ways humans see and hear.

When we see objects, we unconsciously focus on certain points. The Cognitive Processor XR knows where that focal point is by dividing the screen into numerous zones and detecting where the “focal point” is in the picture.

Sony says the new processor can cross-analyse an array of elements at once, just as our brains do. By doing so, each element is adjusted to its best final outcome, in conjunction with each other, so content is synchronised and lifelike — something that conventional AI technology cannot achieve.

The Cognitive Processor XR chip can also analyse sound position in the signal so the sound matches precisely with what’s on the screen. In addition, it upconverts any sound to 3D surround sound to deliver more realism with an immersive soundscape. It learns, analyses and understands large amounts of data and optimises every pixel, frame, and scene for lifelike picture and sound.

Key Bravia XR Lineup highlights, as provided by Sony, are:

Google TV : This lineup also introduces Google TV, a new entertainment experience that brings together movies, shows, live TV and more from apps and subscriptions and organises them for the user. Users can find something to watch with personalised recommendations, then bookmark shows and movies to a single watchlist to keep track of what to watch.

: This lineup also introduces Google TV, a new entertainment experience that brings together movies, shows, live TV and more from apps and subscriptions and organises them for the user. Users can find something to watch with personalised recommendations, then bookmark shows and movies to a single watchlist to keep track of what to watch. HDMI 2.1 Compatibility : All Bravia XR TVs will feature HDMI 2.1 and e-ARC compatibility, including 4K 120fps, variable refresh rate (VRR), auto low latency mode (ALLM), supporting higher resolutions and frame rates suitable for next-generation gaming.

: All Bravia XR TVs will feature HDMI 2.1 and e-ARC compatibility, including 4K 120fps, variable refresh rate (VRR), auto low latency mode (ALLM), supporting higher resolutions and frame rates suitable for next-generation gaming. Sound-from-Picture Reality : In addition to the picture enhancing technology, the new Cognitive Processor XR also offers realistic sound with Sound-from-Picture Reality, which aligns the position of the sound with the images on the screen to offer a lifelike experience.

: In addition to the picture enhancing technology, the new Cognitive Processor XR also offers realistic sound with Sound-from-Picture Reality, which aligns the position of the sound with the images on the screen to offer a lifelike experience. Hands-Free Voice Function : With hands-free voice control built into Sony’s Google TVs, users can set aside the remote and their voice to search for entertainment, get answers, and control the TV, all via Google Assistant

: With hands-free voice control built into Sony’s Google TVs, users can set aside the remote and their voice to search for entertainment, get answers, and control the TV, all via Google Assistant Delivering the Creator’s Intent: The new models will continue to deliver the creator’s intent with Netflix Calibrated Mode, offering studio-quality Netflix content.

Click below to read on about the new TV models and their features.