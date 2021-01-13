CES 2021: D-Link switches on to 5G

At CES 2021 this week, D-Link Corporation debuted the DWR-2000 5GNR Wi-Fi 6 CPE, along with its DWR-2101 5G Wi-Fi 6 Mobile Hotspot, DWR-2000 and DWR-2101 marking the beginning of a major push into 5G devices.

Wi-Fi 6 technology allows all connected devices to experience fast download speeds simultaneously, helped along by lower latency, and massively reduced congestion.

Designed for triple-play applications, the DWR-2000 is positioned as the centre of the home or office network. It integrates LTE Advanced with 5G and Wi-Fi 6 technology, including one Gb WAN connection and two GB LANs to provide users with a high-flexibility solution. 5G drastically elevates connectivity speed, while Wi-Fi 6 provides users with the capability to simultaneously connect to voice, data, and video. Features include an optional RJ-11 port for VoLTE functionality and D-Link Intelligent QoS technology for prioritising important network traffic. User management and configuration are simplified via a Web user interface.

The portable, compact DWR-2101 was designed to provide users with seamless connectivity at home or in office. As a powerful smart home entertainment hub, the DWR-2101 can replace existing home routers and supports smooth 4K video streaming and VR gaming. With support for up to 32 devices simultaneously, a built-in Gigabit Ethernet port, and WPA3 security protection, the office network is now more secure and scalable. Setup for the DWR-2101 is plug-and-play, with no complicated software to install. The LCD touchscreen allows for convenient monitoring and use, and the removable battery provides constant connectivity