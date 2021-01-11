CES 2021: Lenovo ThinkReality A3

At CES this week, Lenovo will introduce the ThinkReality A3 lightweight smart glasses. They aim to be one of the most advanced and versatile enterprise smart glasses to come to market. The ThinkReality A3 is part of a digital solutions offering to deliver intelligent transformation in business and bring smarter technology to more people.

Small and large businesses are looking to adopt new technologies for smart collaboration, increased efficiency, and lower downtimes, due to the workforce being increasingly decentralised and working from home. From 3D visualisation to Augmented Reality (AR) assisted training, the ThinkReality A3 aims to help transform work across many levels of the enterprise.

The ThinkReality A3 tethers to a PC or select Motorola smartphones through a USB-C cable, depending on the needs of smart workers. The ThinkReality A3 fit like sunglasses and can be optioned with industrial frame options for safer and more durable use.

The AR smart glasses are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR1 platform and feature stereoscopic 1080p displays presenting the user with up to 5 virtual displays. An 8MP RGB camera provides 1080p video for remote use cases while the dual fish-eye cameras provide room-scale tracking.

“The A3 is a next-generation augmented reality solution – light, powerful and versatile,” says Jon Pershke, VP of strategy and emerging business for Lenovo’s Intelligent Device Group. “The smart glasses are part of a comprehensive integrated digital solution from Lenovo that includes the advanced AR device, ThinkReality software, and Motorola mobile phones. Whether working in virtual spaces or supporting remote assistance, the ThinkReality A3 enhances workers’ abilities to do more remotely.”

PC Edition for Virtual Monitors

The ThinkReality A3 PC Edition tethers to a laptop or mobile workstation to enable users to position multiple, large virtual monitors in their field of view and use Windows software tools and applications. Virtual monitors can expand the usable screen area of PC’s, creating more productivity, privacy, and immersive experiences for industries like finance, architecture and engineering, as well as for any remote and mobile worker where space and privacy are limited.

Virtual monitors are optimised and compatible with Lenovo’s ThinkPad laptops and mobile workstations powered by Intel and AMD Ryzen processors.

Industrial Edition for Enhanced Decision Making in Complex Environments

The ThinkReality A3 Industrial Edition tethers to select Motorola smartphones for hands-free, AR-supported tasks in complex work environments. The Industrial Edition is supported by the ThinkReality software platform, which enables commercial customers to build, deploy, and manage mixed reality applications and content on a global scale, with global support.

It is meant for use in scenarios from factory floors and laboratories to busy retail and hospitality spaces. Certified turnkey applications on the ThinkReality platform power remote assistance, guided workflows, and 3D visualisation. The light, flexible and scalable set of smart glasses to increase productivity and safety while decreasing error rates in daily tasks for industrial workers.

ThinkReality Ecosystem of AR/VR Solutions

Lenovo’s ThinkReality platform is helping accelerate the adoption of the next generation of wearable computing — offering smarter technology to enable smarter workers. With the growing ThinkReality cloud-agnostic ecosystem of hardware and software solutions, enterprises have more choices in building and deploying mixed reality technologies to improve business.

Lenovo AR devices include the ThinkReality A3 smart glasses and A6 headset. The ThinkReality A6 features a full-featured sensor array, expandable memory, 1080p resolution waveguide optics, and a removable battery for extended use of the head-mounted display.

VR use cases in the enterprise are rapidly expanding from training and simulations to immersive experiences for sales and marketing, as well as other applications. The Lenovo Mirage VR S3 all-in-one headset is designed for enterprise and is ready to scale for global operations and is ideal for soft-skill training solutions. For advanced, high-performance mixed reality and virtual reality applications, Lenovo offers a portfolio of workstations certified to work with various Varjo XR/VR headsets and is a reseller of Varjo’s human-eye resolution solutions.