CES 2025: Sony unveils XYN Motion Studio app

Watch this week's Sony press conference at CES 2025 in Las Vegas. The XYN announcement begins at about 23 minutes into the video.

The first product under the new XYN brand. Sony promises the app will making full-fledged motion production accessible with improved accuracy.

During a wide-ranging press conference at CES in Las Vegas this week, Sony Electronics unveiled a new brand: XYN, which integrates software and hardware solutions for spatial content creation.

XYN Motion Studio, the first product under the new brand, is a PC application that supports connections with the mobile motion capture system “mocopi”, launched in 2023.

This system uses Sony’s algorithms to achieve high-precision motion measurement with six small and lightweight sensors connected to a smartphone app. mocopi has been used by VTubers and Virtual Reality (VR) social platform users, as well as creators in game, film, and animation production.

The new XYN Motion Studio builds on the advantages of mocopi, such as studio- or suits-free motion capture, enhancing precision through connections with 12 sensors, via dedicated sensor data receivers for direct connection with a PC. The application also adds new functions, such as editing of motion data, making motion capture more accessible to a wider range of creators in various genres, who have previously faced high costs and equipment hurdles.

Sony now also offers bands for attaching additional sensors to both arms, thighs, hands or feet, and has added new mocopi features, such as motion data editing, automatic motion interpolation that generates natural motion data connecting different motions, and automatic tagging of motion data uploaded to the cloud to enable text-based searching.

The main features of XYN Motion Studio, as provided by Sony, include:

Easy and precise motion capture with professional mode (connection with 12 sensors)

Users can acquire more precise motion data by wearing 12 mocopi sensors to both arms, thighs, and hands (or feet) in addition to head, hip, ankles and wrists, which are directly connected to a PC with the XYN Motion Studio app installed, via the sensor data receiver.

The app also uses raw data from the sensors to improve grounding of the avatars’ feet, while the new ‘camera blending’ feature further enhances data accuracy by combining footage from a camera connected to the PC with data from the sensors.

Using 12 sensors for improved accuracy Connecting 12 sensors directly to a PC Camera blending feature

Motion data editing made simple and efficient with automated features

XYN Motion Studio allows users to edit motion data recorded within the app, or other data in compatible formats. The app also features automatic motion interpolation (“tweening”) that smoothly connects two or more motions by generating natural and realistic motion data between them.

Furthermore, edited motion data can be used with various industry-standard digital content creation tools, enabling creators to integrate the tool flexibly into their own workflows.

Motion editing feature Automatic motion interpolation (“tweening”)

Cloud and automatic tagging features accelerate the utilisation of motion data

By uploading motion data to the cloud, users can not only store their data for their convenience, but also have the app automatically analyse and tag motion data using proprietary algorithms, which enables text-based search. Frequently used motion data is also provided as presets within the app, enhancing the convenience of motion data editing and utilisation.

Cloud and automatic tagging functions

Pricing and Availability

XYN Motion Studio app will be available for Windows PCs. The app can be downloaded from Microsoft Store, starting at the end of March 2025. The use of the app requires Microsoft accounts.

The Sensor data receiver for mocopi and Sensor bands for mocopi will be available exclusively at www.electronics.sony.com.

Full specifications are available at https://xyn.sony.net/en/products/xyn_motion_studio