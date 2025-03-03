Stream of the Day
‘Ashen Arrows’ brings Norse legends to VR
The archery game blends mythologies with skill-based combat in a Viking journey.
Ashen Arrows, a VR archery game, places players in a mythic Viking journey featuring combat and strategic battles.
Players take on the role of a Viking archer, armed with divine weapons, as they fight to protect their homeland from bandits, monstrous beasts, and fire-breathing dragons. Using a bow-and-arrow system, players can master precision shooting, lay cunning traps, and navigate treacherous battlefields.
Developed by Rusty Pipes Games and published by VRKiwi, Ashen Arrows is available on Meta Quest, Steam, and Pico platforms. It originally launched in China, where it won Best VR Game at the Tencent Games Without Borders Awards.
Featuring an archery system designed for VR, the game challenges players to hone their skills against intelligent enemies that adapt to their tactics. Combat requires more than accurate shooting – players must time their shots, manage their stamina, and strategically position themselves to survive increasingly difficult encounters.
Set in a world inspired by Norse mythology, players can earn divine blessings, wield enchanted weapons, and uncover the secrets of the Ashen Arrow. Mythical creatures, from undead warriors to legendary beasts, present distinct challenges, and each battle rewards players with new abilities and equipment that shape their path to victory.
Ashen Arrows offers two gameplay modes:
- Saga Mode: A single-player campaign filled with puzzles, deadly trials, and a deep narrative that unravels the legend behind the Ashen Arrow.
- Bastion Mode: A co-op roguelike experience where up to three players defend a Viking stronghold against relentless enemy waves, using strategy and teamwork to withstand the onslaught.