CES 2025: Smart button evolves

Photo supplied

The Flic Duo enables users to control all aspects of a smart home with intuitive button presses or customised gestures.

The Swedish inventor of the Flic smart button this week unveiled its latest innovation at CES 2025 in Las Vegas: the Flic Duo.

Representing over a decade of expertise and innovation, the Flic Duo is described as “the next step in smart home control, merging unparalleled simplicity with incredible versatility”.

Smaller and sleeker than most wall-mounted light switches available, the Flic Duo enables users to control all aspects of their smart home with intuitive button presses or customised gestures. The magic of Flic Duo includes the ability to remove it from the wall and use gestures with it to control all aspects of the smart home -music, lighting scenes, blinds – and then snapping it back into place.

Photo supplied



With its intuitive design, versatility, and seamless user experience, it is designed for everyone from tech enthusiasts to everyday users.





Photo supplied

Key features of the Duo, as provided by Flic:

Simple for Everyone: The Flic Duo is designed to be easy to use and understand for all ages. As simple as a light switch, press the large button to turn on the lights and press it again to turn them off.

The Flic Duo is designed to be easy to use and understand for all ages. As simple as a light switch, press the large button to turn on the lights and press it again to turn them off. Innovative Motion Controls : The more advanced user can detach the Flic Duo from its invisible mount to access motion-based commands. With gestures like swipes and rotations combined with button presses, users can configure over 30 unique commands for dynamic and intuitive control.



: The more advanced user can detach the Flic Duo from its invisible mount to access motion-based commands. With gestures like swipes and rotations combined with button presses, users can configure for dynamic and intuitive control. Sleek and Seamless Design : Building just 8mm, Flic Duo sits flush on walls with a minimalistic magnetic mount. Small enough to carry in any hand, it’s equally functional on the go or as part of any home setup.



: Building just Flic Duo sits flush on walls with a minimalistic magnetic mount. Small enough to carry in any hand, it’s equally functional on the go or as part of any home setup. Dual Personalities : Configure Flic Duo to adapt based on its location. Use it to control lights when mounted on the wall, and switch to music control when held in the hand.



: Configure Flic Duo to adapt based on its location. Use it to control lights when mounted on the wall, and switch to music control when held in the hand. Find It Fast : Misplaced the Flic Duo? The companion Flic App includes a locator function with an audible beep, ensuring users are never without it for long.



: Misplaced the Flic Duo? The companion Flic App includes a locator function with an audible beep, ensuring users are never without it for long. Customisable Accessories for Every Need : Enhance the Flic Duo experience with a range of accessories, including a sleek clip-on with a lanyard mount , a waterproof case for outdoor use, symbol stickers for easy button identification, and the ultra-thin magnetic wall mount for seamless wall integration.

: Enhance the Flic Duo experience with a range of accessories, including a , a for outdoor use, for easy button identification, and the for seamless wall integration. Effortless Setup, Maximum Performance: Despite its advanced capabilities, Flic Duo is incredibly easy to set up using a user-friendly app interface that detects gestures during configuration.



Flic Duo is also designed to excel in B2B applications, making it a powerful solution for industries like elderly care and lone worker safety. It can function as a personal alarm button with two distinct alarm escalation levels, providing tailored responses in critical situations.

Additionally, Flic Duo features fall detection capabilities, offering enhanced safety for elderly individuals and lone workers. These advanced features seamlessly integrate into existing Flic solutions, as they will be available to all Flic business customers through a simple software upgrade to their current integrations, ensuring a smooth transition to the next level of functionality.

“The Flic Duo represents everything we’ve learned about making smart buttons for over a decade for both the Smart Home and security markets,” says Joacim Westlund Prändel, CEO of Flic. “It’s a product that evolves with its user – effortlessly simple for beginners, endlessly customisable for power users, and just right for business applications. The Smart Button Evolution is here.”