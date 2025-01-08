Stream of the Day
CES 2025: Smart button evolves
The Flic Duo enables users to control all aspects of a smart home with intuitive button presses or customised gestures.
The Swedish inventor of the Flic smart button this week unveiled its latest innovation at CES 2025 in Las Vegas: the Flic Duo.
Representing over a decade of expertise and innovation, the Flic Duo is described as “the next step in smart home control, merging unparalleled simplicity with incredible versatility”.
Smaller and sleeker than most wall-mounted light switches available, the Flic Duo enables users to control all aspects of their smart home with intuitive button presses or customised gestures. The magic of Flic Duo includes the ability to remove it from the wall and use gestures with it to control all aspects of the smart home -music, lighting scenes, blinds – and then snapping it back into place.
With its intuitive design, versatility, and seamless user experience, it is designed for everyone from tech enthusiasts to everyday users.
Key features of the Duo, as provided by Flic:
Flic Duo is also designed to excel in B2B applications, making it a powerful solution for industries like elderly care and lone worker safety. It can function as a personal alarm button with two distinct alarm escalation levels, providing tailored responses in critical situations.
Additionally, Flic Duo features fall detection capabilities, offering enhanced safety for elderly individuals and lone workers. These advanced features seamlessly integrate into existing Flic solutions, as they will be available to all Flic business customers through a simple software upgrade to their current integrations, ensuring a smooth transition to the next level of functionality.
“The Flic Duo represents everything we’ve learned about making smart buttons for over a decade for both the Smart Home and security markets,” says Joacim Westlund Prändel, CEO of Flic. “It’s a product that evolves with its user – effortlessly simple for beginners, endlessly customisable for power users, and just right for business applications. The Smart Button Evolution is here.”
