What’s Next for PCs? 

Lenovo’s top 5 trends for 2025 include the rise of gaming and the circular economy, writes Yugen Naidoo, GM of Lenovo Southern Africa.

From cutting-edge AI-powered innovations to the next evolution of hybrid computing, multinational technology company Lenovo has revealed the top PC trends that are expected to make a significant impact in 2025 and beyond.

The trends highlight the future of smarter, more efficient, and immersive digital experiences.

As the digital landscape in Africa continues to evolve, we see a growing demand for smarter, more sustainable, and secure PC solutions," he says. "At Lenovo, we are committed to delivering innovative devices that not only meet the needs of today's consumers and businesses but also prepare them for the challenges and opportunities of the future."

Lenovo forecasts these as the top 5 trends for 2025:

AI-powered innovation

Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly transforming the tech industry. Statistics portal for market data Statisa reports that, in South Africa, the market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.23% from 2025 to 2030, reaching an estimated market value of R73.8-billion by 2030. PCs are no exception. With digital transformation accelerating across sectors like education, finance and small business development, demand for high-performance and AI-powered devices is on the rise.

By 2027, according to Canalys, over 60% of PCs shipped are expected to be AI-capable, signaling a significant shift in the role AI plays in computing. In 2025, we can expect AI to be deeply integrated into both operating systems and applications. This will lead to smarter, more intuitive devices that can anticipate user needs, automate tasks, and provide personalised experiences. For South African businesses, this evolution means enhanced productivity, better security, and more seamless hybrid work solutions, which are crucial in regions where remote and flexible working environments are a norm.

Lenovo’s AI-powered PCs aim to significantly change user experiences through natural interactions, personalised large language models, and advanced computing architectures, making computing more personal, productive, and protected. Our newly launched Lenovo Aura Edition series embodies this vision, showcasing our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that simplify and enhance user-device interactions.

With AI-driven efficiencies tailored to local enterprise needs, this series is set to empower both individuals and organisations, bridging the digital divide and fostering inclusive technological growth in South Africa.

Gaming and technology: The utimate synergy

As gaming becomes an integral part of daily life, PCs in 2025 will be designed to seamlessly blend productivity and entertainment. In South Africa alone, the gaming sector is expected to see an impressive growth rate, fueled by increasing internet access, esports investments, and the rise of content creators who rely on powerful computing devices for streaming and game development.

This shift is evident in regions like Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, which had 65.32-million gamers in 2021, a number projected to rise to 85.76-million by 2025. Similarly, Africa’s gaming industry is experiencing rapid growth, with markets like South Africa, Nigeria, and Kenya emerging as key gaming hubs, driven by mobile and PC gaming adoption.

The South African gaming market, in particular, has experienced steady growth, with a CAGR of 4.7% since 2020. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, reaching $333-million by 2026 at an accelerated CAGR of 7.8%.

In 2023, mobile gaming dominated the industry, accounting for 91% of total revenue, reflecting the region’s strong mobile-first digital landscape. While PC gaming holds a slight edge over consoles in revenue share, contributing 5% compared to consoles at 4%, both segments are steadily gaining traction as more South Africans invest in high-performance gaming setups and esports continues to grow in popularity.

Our Legion gaming laptops exemplify this trend, offering high-performance hardware and innovative features that cater to both work and play, empowering users to achieve a better work-life balance.

Driving a Sustainable Tech Revolution

With regional governments driving ambitious sustainability initiatives, sustainable technology will be a defining trend in the PC market. In Africa, sustainability is also gaining momentum, with countries like South Africa committing to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 and Kenya investing heavily in renewable energy, which now accounts for over 80% of its electricity supply, according to the International Energy Agency in 2023.

By 2025, eco-conscious buyers will increasingly seek devices built with recycled materials, energy-efficient components, and responsible manufacturing practices. In response, global PC manufacturers, including Lenovo, are prioritizing sustainable innovations tailored to Africa’s needs. Initiatives such as using ocean-bound plastics in device production, expanding repairability programs to extend product lifespans, and investing in e-waste recycling partnerships are becoming critical in reducing the continent’s growing electronic waste problem.

According to the Global E-Waste Monitor (2022), Africa generated approximately 2.9-million metric tons of e-waste, yet only 1% was formally collected and recycled.

With demand rising for greener technology, the future of PCs in Africa will be shaped by circular economy principles, energy-efficient computing, and a stronger push for local recycling infrastructure to support responsible tech consumption.

Lenovo is committed to driving this change, incorporating recycled materials into devices like ThinkPad X1 Carbon and Yoga Slim 7i Carbon, while prioritising energy-efficient designs to reduce environmental impact. As sustainability moves from an option to an expectation, Lenovo continues to align with the region’s vision for a greener future.

Advanced security for a safer digital future

Cybersecurity has become a top priority for organisations worldwide. The CSIR reports that, in South Africa, the threat is particularly pressing, with 47% of organisations reporting 1-5 cybersecurity incidents in the past year. This highlights the ever-present risks and the growing need for intelligent and adaptable security solutions that can handle the complexity and speed of today’s cyberthreats. This demands an intelligent, adaptable defense.

PCs in 2025 will incorporate advanced security features like biometric authentication, hardware-level encryption, and AI-powered threat detection. Our ThinkShield security suite exemplifies this trend, offering comprehensive protection against data breaches and malware attacks, providing users with peace of mind in an increasingly connected world.

The Rise of AR and VR

The lines between the physical and digital worlds are blurring. By 2025, PCs will be seamlessly integrated with augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies. This will open new possibilities for immersive learning, collaborative workspaces, and entertainment experiences.

As industries such as education, healthcare, and retail in Africa begin to adopt AR/VR solutions, the demand for hybrid reality devices will increase, creating opportunities for innovative applications and experiences. Lenovo is actively exploring AR/VR integration, paving the way for a future where PCs become gateways to hybrid realities, blurring the lines between physical and digital realms.

With the rise of hybrid work models and increased demand for remote collaboration, the ability to immerse users in virtual environments will redefine how we interact with technology. The PC landscape in 2025 promises to be dynamic and transformative. By embracing these trends, Lenovo is committed to delivering innovative devices that empower users to work smarter, play harder, and navigate the evolving digital world with confidence and security.