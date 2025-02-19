Battle colossal foes in twisted London

Photo supplied

In Tides of Annihilation, humanity’s last survivor battles otherworldly forces in a shattered city.

In Tides of Annihilation, players join humanity’s last survivor as she quests through a twisted version of modern London, cataclysmically altered by an otherworldly invasion. As Gwendolyn, one tackles a mystery that will decide the fate of reality.

The first trailer for Tides of Annihilation was revealed last week during Sony’s State of Play Showcase, a livestream event showcasing upcoming games and updates for PlayStation.

In the singleplayer adventure, players face off against fearsome opponents while navigating a city where reality and fantasy intertwine, unravelling the mysteries binding this shattered existence.

The combat system allows players to command a band of over ten legendary knights. Inspired by Arthurian lore, each knight brings distinct skills and abilities to one’s team. Their powers can be combined to craft battle strategies and unleash co-operative attacks.

Towering like mountains, colossal knights roaming Greater London are more than mere set pieces – they are integral to the journey. Players can scale these mighty giants and battle against their massive forms, exploring their palatial depths and uncovering the grand tales that define their existence.

Developer comments

Tides of Annihilation is developed and published by Eclipse Glow Games which is based in Chengdu, China.

“Debuting Tides of Annihilation at Sony State of Play is an incredible, humbling accomplishment for the Eclipse Glow development team,” said Kun Fu, lead game producer of Eclipse Glow Games.

“It’s also just the beginning. We’ve created a world that reimagines Arthurian Legend where themes of courage, loyalty, and heroism intertwine with an epic story set in a strange-yet-familiar setting that will test the mettle of true gamers and push the genre forward.”

Where to play?

Tides of Annihilation will be available on PC (Steam and Epic Games), and console (Xbox X|S and PlayStation 5). A release date has not been announced, but Steam lists it as coming soon.