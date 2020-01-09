Featured
CES: Intel gives first look at Tiger Lake
A new foldable screen design and a demo of the new Intel Core mobile processors at CES in Las Vegas suggest the company still has an innovation edge, but only just, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK
Still bruised from losing Apple as a client and exposure of security flaws in its processors last year, Intel came to CES 2020 in Las Vegas this week determined to prove it still has an innovation edge.
It gave a first look and demonstration of the newest Intel Core mobile processors, code-named “Tiger Lake”. It has enhanced the CPU, AI accelerators and integrated graphics based on the new Intel Xe graphics architecture, promising to deliver “double-digit performance gains, massive AI performance improvements, a huge leap in graphics performance, and four times the throughput of USB 3 with integrated Thunderbolt 4”, according to Intel executive vice president Gregory Bryant.
However, it is still built on Intel’s 10nm+ process, while Intel’s bitter rival AMD has arrived at CES with a laptop using a 7nm chip, the Ryzen 4000 mobile processor. Apple also produces 7nm chips, at this stage for smartphones, and last year ditched Intel as a supplier of its chips.
To make up for this, Intel wowed CES with a preview of a foldable OLED display form factor, code-named “Horseshoe Bend.” Based on the TigerLake mobile processors, Intel says the design is similar in size to a 12-inch laptop, with a folding touchscreen display that can be opened up to more than 17 inches.
CEO Bob Swan kicked off the company’s CES news conference on Monday with updates from its Mobileye business, acquired in 2017 for $15-billion from its Israeli founders. His keynote address included a demonstration of Mobileye’s self-driving robocar navigating traffic autonomously, in a natural manner. The demonstration was intended to showcase Mobileye’s innovative approach to delivering safer mobility by using a combination of artificial intelligence, computer vision, the regulatory science model of RSS, and redundancy through independent sensing systems.
In an illustration of the real-world benefits of AI, Swan showed how intel used integrated AI acceleration on 2nd Generation Xeon Scalable processors, to help the American Red Cross on its Missing Maps project to improve disaster preparedness. Missing Maps builds accurate maps for remote regions, including bridges and roads, to help emergency responders in the aftermath of a disaster.
“At Intel, our ambition is to help customers make the most of technology inflections like AI, 5G and the intelligent edge so that together we can enrich lives and shape the world for decades to come,” said Swan. “As we highlighted today, our drive to infuse intelligence into every aspect of computing can have positive impact at unprecedented scale.”
Executive vice president Navin Shenoy announced that 3rd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors due in the first half of 2020 would include a new Intel product called DL Boost extensions to accelerate AI training by up to 60% over previous technology.
It will be used in tandem with a new computer vision solution, 3D Athlete Tracking (3DAT), which uses AI to enhance the sports viewing experience with near real-time visualisations, and is expected to be a star of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.
According to Shenoy, 3DAT uses highly mobile cameras to capture the form and motion of athletes, then applies algorithms optimised with IntelDL Boost and powered by Intel Xeon Scalable processors to analyse the biomechanics of athletes’ movements.
Intel also showcased groundbreaking technical work with Netflix and the National Football league in the United States, underlining the message that it was not only about the chips.
Featured
CES: Femtech goes big in 2020
From high-tech breast pumps, to makeup printers, female health technology has exploded at CES in Las Vegas this year, writes BRYAN TURNER
Over the past 52 years, CES has showcased the latest tech at its annual gadget extravaganza, but only in the past 10 years has the focus turned to health tech.
Technology for female health has been especially late to the game, largely because of the male domination of consumer technology. But suddenly Femtech, as it is coming to be known, is one of the fastest-growing segments of health tech at CES. And it includes everything from beauty tech to maternal health tech to sexual health.
Here is an overview of some of the most prominent Femtech products being showcased at CES.
Willow has made itself a leader in the femtech space with a wearable in-bra breast pump. In 2017, It provided the market with the first quiet version of this device that can be used discreetly. At CES this week, it is showcasing the Willow Generation 3, the most advanced model yet, which will be available later this year.
The next iteration of Willow’s life-changing breast pump features new technology that helps moms produce more during a pump. In testing, those who used Generation 3 pumped 20% more milk on average than previous generations.
Milk output is maximised through new smart suction automation and a faster transition to expression, which is akin to the way a baby naturally nurses. Willow is also more comfortable than before with a softer, slower pumping rhythm and new sensitivity setting. An expanded range of levels puts moms in control of pumping preference.
The announcement follows the recent launch of Willow’s much-requested Milk Container – making it the only pump with the flexibility of both spill-proof Milk Bags and a reusable Container.
Another breast pump technology company, Elvie, has offered a space for women at CES 2020 to express milk, as well as a place to store it for later. Elvie’s ‘Pumping Parlor’ stand offers a relaxing space to pump and their team of experts will refrigerate stored milk. Additionally, complimentary Milk Stork Pump & Totes will be available for moms to tote their milk home. A Milk Shuttle service will run throughout CES, collecting milk from moms and transporting it back to the Pumping Parlour for refrigeration.
“Any new mom will know that finding a safe and secure space to pump can be a nightmare, especially when they go back to work,” says Tania Boler, CEO and Founder of Elvie. “Finding a place to pump at CES is one thing, but then what? Moms are leaving the event and rushing their milk back to their unreliable hotel fridge. In order for women to come back to work where and when they choose, conferences and employers need to do better.”
Read more on the next page about a machine that makes skin cream with AI, a make-up printer that evens out skin pigment, and a sexual health device that is designed to improve pleasure.
Featured
CES: Audi car gets empathy
Open the door, take a seat, and get away from the urban stress? That’s the promise of Audi’s AI:ME, a concept car that represents a personal “third living space,” alongside our homes and workplaces. And that means the car is familiar with the desires and needs of its users.
Can a car be empathetic? The “Audi Intelligence Experience” shows how it’s done: The car knows its users and their habits and uses intelligent functions combined with artificial intelligence to increase passengers’ safety, wellbeing, and comfort. The self-learning navigation system, already integrated in the current generation of MMI systems, saves preferred destinations, connects them with the date, time, and current traffic situation, and derives suggested routes from this data.
In the future, the car will also conduct a precise analysis of the functions and settings that its users prefer, ranging from the seat position, media, route guidance, and temperature to the fragrancing of the interior. After a short time, the “empathetic Audi” becomes familiar with users’ preferences and implements them autonomously. If desired, it even bases its settings on users’ condition by observing their driving style and vital functions.
The car offers a range of high-tech experiences, with the highlight being virtual navigation arrows that appear in the road ahead. A navigation arrow that points exactly into the side road where the destination is located will become reality with a 3D mixed reality head-up display Audi developed with Samsung. As with with 3D television, two views are generated of each picture: one pixel for the left eye and the neighboring pixel for the right eye. To the driver, the pictures of the 3D mixed reality heads-up display appear to be floating at a distance of 8 to 10 meters in front of the car. Through clever representation, the apparent distance is increased to more than 70 meters. This means that navigational aids appear in the road ahead, and the eyes, accustomed to a long-range view, do not have to refocus.
Passengers can also enjoy a wellness experience in the AI:ME: A pair of VR goggles in the car allows the occupants to take a virtual flight across a spectacular mountain landscape. The technology adapts virtual content to the movements of the vehicle in real time.
The exhibits at the Audi booth at CES range from the Audi AI:ME vision vehicle to the near-production-level show car Audi Q4 e-tron concept with a 12.3-inch touchscreen to the Audi e-tron Sportback electric vehicle with digital matrix LED headlights.