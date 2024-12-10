Hand-drawn cat game pounces onto PC

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

In ‘Stars in the Trash’, the player is a cat that journeys into the big city, in a story of love and friendship.

In Stars in the Trash, play as a cat named Moka that adventures into the big city in a story about friendship and love. With a design inspired by animated movie classics, the narrative-driven platformer combines action, exploration and puzzles.

Stars In The Trash is available to play on PC via Steam. A Nintendo Switch version is in development and coming at a later date.

Moka, a spoiled housecat usually spends their days eating, cleaning, and making mischief. However, dreaming of the outside world full of fun and adventures, he decides to set out into the streets. Moka meets a stray cat – who has made the scary city her home and plays by her own rules. The pair, born into different worlds, are the centre for the story.

However, their journey is filled with peril, from vicious rats to the everyday hazards of city life, such as speeding cars. The most dangerous of them all is the kennelman – a pound worker determined to capture the felines and the animal companions they’ve befriended along the way.

Stars in the Trash is developed by the Spanish studio Valhalla Cats and published together with IndieArk. The creators say that it will take about two and a half hours for players to complete the story.