‘Love, Death + Robots’ creators unlock secret level

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

In a new anthology series, ‘Secret Level’, original stories are set within the worlds of some of the most well-known video games.

In a new anthology series called Secret Level, fifteen original stories inspired by some of the world’s most well-known video games are brought to life. The show is produced by Blur Studio, the team behind Love, Death + Robots, which won 13 Emmys and garnered numerous other accolades.

Blur Studio has worked with several video games, including League of Legends, Elder Scrolls Online, Valorant, Call of Duty, and Gears of War. The games that inspired Secret Level’s episodes are Armored Core, Concord, Crossfire, Dungeons & Dragons, Exodus, Honor of Kings, Mega Man, New World: Aeternum, PAC-MAN, Sifu, Spelunky, The Outer Worlds, Unreal Tournament, Warhammer 40,000, andvarious PlayStation Studios games.

Photo supplied

The cast includes Arnold Schwarzenegger (The Terminator), Kevin Hart (Jumanji), Keanu Reeves (John Wick), Temuera Morrison (The Book of Boba Fett, Chief of War), Ariana Greenblatt (Barbie), Heaven Hart, Emily Swallow (The Mandalorian), Gabriel Luna (The Last of Us, Terminator: Dark Fate), Ricky Whittle (American Gods, Land of Bad), Patrick Schwarzenegger (The White Lotus), Merle Dandridge (The Last of Us), Claudia Doumit (The Boys), Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (Lost, The Union), Clive Standen (Vikings, The Morning Show), Laura Bailey (The Legend of Vox Machina), and Michael Beach (The Perfect Couple, Tulsa King).

Where to watch?

Secret Level starts streaming on Amazon Prime Video from today (10 December 2024), with additional episodic drops until 17 December 2024.