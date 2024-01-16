Hitman sneaks onto Switch

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The stealth-action game is arriving on the Nintendo Switch on 25 January, writes JASON BANNIER.

The next episode of the Hitman series, which revolves around playing as Agent 47, an apathetic contract killer, arrives on a new platform on 25 January 2024. Video game publisher Feral Interactive is set to introduce the infamous assassin to Nintendo Switch devices with the release of Hitman: Blood Money — Reprisal.

One embarks on covert missions as Agent 47, in which players must navigate through twelve sandbox missions across the globe. From the opulence of the Paris Opera to the vibrant lights of the Las Vegas Strip, high-profile targets await elimination.

In each mission, success demands strategic planning, utilising a diverse arsenal of weapons, disguises, and unconventional tools to execute flawless hits. The game challenges players to become masters of disguise, innovation, and improvisation, offering multiple approaches to each objective. The game features Instinct Mode and a Warnings system to provide a comprehensive understanding of the dynamic in-game world.

Whether opting for silent, witness-free kills or orchestrating ‘accidents’ that seamlessly blend into the environment, each mission requires the precision and finesse expected of a professional killer.

This Hitman game was originally released for mobile app stores on 30 November 2023. Its arrival on Nintendo Switch features quality of life updates, like an updated control scheme and gameplay options.

Hitman: Blood Money — Reprisal is available through the Nintendo eShop. A pre-order option is currently available which includes a 15% discount off the full price of $29.99 / £19.99 / €24.99.

* Visit the Nintendo eShop for ‘Hitman: Blood Money — Reprisal’ here.