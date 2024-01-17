Venture into Persona’s Dark Hour

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

‘Persona 3 Reload’, a remake of the PS2 original, features new scenes and characters interactions, writes JASON BANNIER.

Persona 3 Reload, a remake of the role-playing game Persona 3 in which a chilling encounter with a formidable monster, known as a Shadow, catalyses the unlocking of a power within the protagonist, releases next month. Personas, the powers that are manifestations of one’s psyche, are utilised by players to combat enemies during the Dark Hour — a period each night when Shadows prowl. Unlike others, the protagonist possesses the ability to swap between multiple Personas at will.

Changes from the original, which was released for the PlayStation 2 in 2006, include new scenes, character interactions, voiceovers. Improved graphics and modernised quality-of-life updates. These breathe life into the world of Gekkoukan High and the enigmatic Dark Hour.

One of the hallmarks of the Persona series is the blend of dungeon-crawling and daily life simulation. In Persona 3 Reload, players can choose how to spend each day, engaging in various activities from exploring the bustling Port Island to forming bonds with characters.

Build and command an optimal team to confront the otherworldly Shadows that lurk during the Dark Hour. The game retains its strategic battle elements, allowing players to assemble a team and choose the most effective tactics to uncover the truth behind the mysterious occurrences plaguing Gekkoukan High.

Persona 3 Reload is available for pre-purchase. It will be released on 2 February 2024 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

Steam prices are:

Base game at R 1,338.99.

Digital Deluxe Edition at R 1,519.

Reload Digital Premium Edition at R1,879.

* Visit the official website for ‘Persona 3 Reload’ here.