It’s Super MAR10 day!

March 10 is the Nintendo world’s equivalent to May the 4th being declared Star Wars Day, and a month of celebrations is planned.

Nintendo is celebrating its mustachioed hero’s special day, MAR10, with a month’s worth of activities. March 10 is the Nintendo world’s equivalent to “May the 4th” being declared Star Wars day. While the latter relies on mishearing the date as “May the force”, Mario has found his name in the date itself.

Nintendo officially kicked off MAR10 Day celebrations at the beginning of the month with a party at Nintendo New York, starring Mario, Luigi and YouTube star Ryan Kaji from Ryan’s World.

“With a wide variety of activities all month long, we want all of Mario’s fans to know that every day can be a Mario Day,” said Devon Pritchard, Nintendo of America’s executive vice president of sales, marketing and communications. “We hope fans of all ages will find their own special way to experience Mario this month and create long-lasting memories that will put smiles on their faces – whether it’s helping Mario save the day or visiting him in the real-life Mushroom Kingdom at Super Nintendo World in Universal Studios Hollywood.”

The Mario celebration continues all month long with special events, promotions and activities. Here are some of the upcoming Mario-related activities that Nintendo has in store:

Nintendo Switch Mario Choose One Bundle: Make every day a MAR10 Day with a Nintendo Switch system with Red Joy-Con controllers, your choice of a free Mario full game download (a $59.99 value*) and stickers from the upcoming Super Mario Bros Movie. Anyone that purchases the bundle can select one of the following games: Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe or New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe. The bundle is available starting on March 10 at a suggested retail price of $299.99 at the My Nintendo Store.



Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass Wave 4: The next eight courses that are part of Wave 4 of the Booster Course Pass DLC came to the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game on March 9. The newly added Fruit Cup and Boomerang Cups are composed of Tour Amsterdam Drift, GBA Riverside Park, Wii DK Summit, Yoshi’s Island (which is making its Mario Kart debut!), Tour Bangkok Rush, DS Mario Circuit, GCN Waluigi Stadium and Tour Singapore Speedway. A new playable character, Birdo, will also be added to the game in this wave of the DLC.

Save on Select Mario Games: Celebrate the hero of the Mushroom Kingdom with two waves of savings on select Nintendo Switch games. The first half of the sale starts on March 10 (MAR10 Day) at 12 a.m. PT and lasts until March 23 at 11:59 p.m. PT. It features deals on digital games and DLC featuring Mario and friends, including Mario Party Superstars, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, Yoshi’s Crafted World and Luigi’s Mansion 3. The second wave of the sale runs from March 24 at 12 a.m. PT until April 7 at 11:59 p.m. PT. This sale includes savings on Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Super Mario Maker 2 and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury. Games on sale can be purchased directly in Nintendo eShop or on Nintendo.com at https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals/#mar10-day.

For a full list of MAR10 Day activities, visit http://mario.nintendo.com.

