Farming Simulator Kids on the way 

An adorable children-friendly farming game is arriving on the Nintendo Switch, iStore, and Android devices next month.

Giants Software, the publisher, and developer, has revealed that Farming Simulator Kids, an engaging and educational game tailored for children, will be available on Nintendo Switch, iPhone, iPad, and Android devices on 26 March.

It introduces young players to the world of farming through a delightful and colourful virtual experience.

The game is inspired by Farming Simulator, a complex farming simulation video game series developed by Giants. It simulates running and managing a farm or many farms wherein players are farm, breed livestock, grow crops, and sell assets created from farming.

In Farming Simulator Kids, players can anticipate friendly characters engaging in activities such as making strawberry milk, alongside the presence of endearing animals. It features a cute art style, providing a comfortable and enjoyable experience tailored to its younger audience.

It offers a vibrant and sheltered virtual farm life. Gameplay involves a variety of farming-related activities set in diverse locations, encouraging exploration and engagement. Activities such as gardening, planting and harvesting crops, milking content cows, producing delightful farm products, and even driving a John Deere tractor are available. John Deere, a renowned manufacturer specialising in agricultural machinery and heavy equipment, has played an integral role in the development of the game, contributing a diverse range of iconic machinery.

Pre-orders and pre-registrations for Farming Simulator Kids will soon be available on Nintendo Switch, the App Store, and Google Play. Nintendo Switch players can enjoy an exclusive perk – the boxed version of Farming Simulator Kids will include a 12-page colouring book. This bonus feature allows young players to immerse themselves further in the farming experience by colouring tractors, horses, geese, and even some of the game’s friendly neighbours they’ll encounter.