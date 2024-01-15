Itadori expands his domain into gaming

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Players can relieve the Jujutsu Kaisen anime in ‘Cursed Clash’, a new 2vs2 fighting game, writes JASON BANNIER.

The hugely successful anime Jujutsu Kaisen has been adapted into a video game, developed by Bandai Namco Entertainment.

Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash brings the iconic story to life in a 2vs2 fighting game, following the narrative of the original story centred on protagonist Itadori Yuji. It will release on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One on 2 February 2024.

In the anime series, the seemingly ordinary high school student Yuji life experiences a drastic turn in his life when he consumes the finger of the King of Curses to save a classmate from a Curse attack. This decision binds him to the Curse and leads him to join the Tokyo High School of Sorcery, an organisation dedicated to combating Curses.

In the game, players engage in 3D battles with over playable fifteen characters from the series, including Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki, Satoru Gojo, among others.

The battle system requires players to strategically combine skills, Cursed Techniques, and power to defeat opponents. Cursed Techniques, supernatural powers fuelled by cursed energy, play a central role in the game, mirroring the concept from the original series. As such, co-operation and synchronisation are key elements to creating an advantage.

Different modes are available, including online player vs player (PvP) and player vs environment battles, online versus and co-op modes, and an offline story mode that recreates scenes from the anime.

Other features include a shop where players can use in-game currency to buy costumes and customisation items, a gallery to check collectibles, and a free battle mode for setting up custom conditions.

Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash is available for pre-order, with the Ultimate Edition offering exclusive content like Hidden Inventory/Premature Death, Jujutsu 2024, and Anime Ending Theme 1 Outfit Set, along with a digital artbook and soundtrack. The Deluxe Edition includes Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash, Hidden Inventory/Premature Death, and Jujutsu 2024.

Steam prices are as follows:

Base game at R899.

Deluxe Edition at R1,199.

Ultimate Edition R1,499.

* Visit the ‘Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash’ website here.

* Jason Bannier is a data analyst at World Wide Worx and writer for Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Twitter and Threads at @jas2bann.