It’s showtime for Princess Peach in new demo

Experience the transformative powers of the pink princess in the free demo for ‘Princess Peach Showtime!’.

Stream of the Day

Princess Peach takes centre stage to rescue the Sparkle Theatre from the clutches of the villainous Grape and his Sour Bunch cohorts in the latest Nintendo gaming adventure. A free demo version is now accessible for ‘Princess Peach Showtime!’ via the Nintendo eShop for the Nintendo Switch family of systems.

In this single-player action game preview, players are immersed in the thrilling exploits of Swordfighter Peach and Patissiere Peach. Swordfighter Peach wields her blade to slice through adversaries and navigate intense stages, while Patissiere Peach showcases her culinary prowess, concocting delicious desserts to stave off a potential sugar crisis at the Sweet Festival.

Each transformation offers distinct abilities crucial for Princess Peach’s mission to safeguard the Sparkle Theatre. There is an array of transformation options, and customisable features for Peach’s attire and Stella’s ribbon.

The full game features the following transformations:

Ninja Peach: Hide in the scenery using props, jump wall to wall, and take out foes with kunai. Move swiftly and strike.

Detective Peach: Don your sleuthing cap to question locals, uncover clues, and solve a classic “whodunnit” mystery.

Kung Fu Peach: Defend with artful kicks and jumps. Send foes fluing with strength and balance.

Cowgirl Peach: Round up enemies, grab items with a lasso and saddle up your trusty horse.

‘Princess Peach: Showtime!’ is available at R1,129.00.

* To purchase or demo the game, visit the official Nintendo website here.