‘Blood Legacy’ S2 unearths origins

Photo courtesy Netflix.

New episodes of the Netflix drama ask whether the greatest threat to the family’s business comes from the dynasty’s own ranks, writes JASON BANNIER.

Buried truths about a business empire push the fractured Ndlovu family towards another fight for power in season two of Blood Legacy.

The new season of the South African drama is streaming on Netflix from today (25 September 2026).

The first season began with the death of Spear Industries CEO Vuyo Ndlovu, whose body was found in the sugarcane fields of KwaZulu-Natal. His three children, Khanyi Adesina, Mandla Ndlovu and Siya Ndlovu, were pulled into a bitter contest for control of the multibillion-rand company.

That struggle continues as questions about the origins of the family fortune return to the surface. The Ndlovus must protect the business while working out whether the greater danger lies beyond the family or among those closest to the throne.

Produced by Gambit Films, Blood Legacy is a South African adaptation of the Mexican drama Monarca. The series uses the corporate succession battle to explore loyalty, betrayal and the cost of preserving a powerful name.

Xolile Tshabalala, Buyile Mdladla and Mike Ndlangamandla return at the centre of the ensemble. The season-two cast includes Thembi Nyandeni, Amanda Seome, Dineo Rasedile, Anthony Oseyemi, Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa, Nandipa Khubone, Pallance Dladla and Thabiso Ramotshela.

The return forms part of Netflix’s latest South African content slate , announced as the service marks 10 years in the country. Netflix says local productions have supported more than 8,000 jobs through partnerships with over 30 production companies since 2016.

“Ten years ago, we set out to share South African stories and voices with the world and today, we are proud to strengthen our partnership with the local creative industry and continue creating exciting stories that will entertain our members in South Africa and around the world,” says Ben Amadasun, Netflix Middle East and Africa VP of content. “Our slate ahead keeps that ambition alive with the addition of established names alongside bold new production partners across genres from unscripted to thrillers, family dramas and comedy.”

The wider slate includes:

How to Ruin Diwali: Meet the Parents – 30 October 2026

Another Disaster Holiday – 11 December 2026

Seriously Single Too – later in 2026

Love Is Blind: South Africa – later in 2026

Stars & Vows: Anele and Buzza – later in 2026

Tuiskoms season two – coming soon in 2026

Marked season two – currently in production, with no release date announced

Meet the Khumalos 2 – currently in production, with no release date announced

While the upcoming releases leans towards family drama, comedy, romance and reality television, SA filmmakers say the country is ready to produce more African science fiction and fantasy . They argue that local stories fit those genres naturally and that the production skills needed to build such worlds are already growing.

* Jason Bannier is a data analyst at World Wide Worx and deputy editor of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky at @jas2bann.