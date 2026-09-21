Berlin airport scare exposes travel blind spot

Photo courtesy Berlin Brandenburg Airport.

A security alert at Brandenburg Airport left passengers juggling airline systems, highlighting the gaps in direction from the airport and airline, writes JASON BANNIER.

Before anyone mentioned police, an evacuation or a security alert, the mood at Berlin Brandenburg Airport had already shifted. A delay at my gate stretched on as passengers grew restless, while people moving through the terminal seemed unusually hurried.

I was due to return to Johannesburg on an 18:45 Lufthansa flight to Frankfurt. At about 18:30, I received a concerning WhatsApp video from a fellow journalist showing people being denied entry to the airport while others were escorted outside.

Shortly after, a far more alarming message popped through: a screenshot of an X post claiming the disruption was linked to terrorism and a chemical weapon. The bizarre claim was false, but the airport had provided no reliable information against which to assess it. This was not how I expected my visit to Germany for IFA 2026 to end.

At my gate, an announcement over the intercom added to the confusion by attributing the delay to “technical problems”. Later, an airport-wide announcement over the same system said operations were being affected by a police presence. No indication of what had prompted it was provided. Tensions rose.

Flight cancelled

The clock ticked past 19:00, and the staff announced over the intercom that the flight had been cancelled. Confused passengers rushed to the gate desk seeking answers. Several minutes later, my Lufthansa app finally reflected the flight as cancelled.

With no clear explanation for the police presence and no indication of what would happen next, attention shifted from the cause of the disruption to the practical problem facing stranded passengers: whether we would leave Berlin airport that night and, if not, how we were supposed to get home.

Rebooking flights: A moving target

Lufthansa staff initially advised passengers to use the app to look for suitable replacement flights. That guidance soon changed as staff suggested waiting. They said the airline’s system might automatically find a better option, possibly even another flight to Frankfurt from a different gate later that evening.

Then the guidance changed once more. Staff said passengers would be rebooked automatically and should follow the new itineraries sent through by the airline on the app.

At 19:30, Lufthansa emailed to confirm the cancellation. By then, about 30 minutes had already passed since I had been told by gate staff the flight was cancelled. During that period, staff appeared to be trying to help by answering questions from the crowd, but the guidance was often unclear and, as with the rebooking instructions, sometimes contradictory.

English-speaking passengers could sometimes pick up enough words from questions asked in German to realise the answers might also be relevant to them. However, some responses were given only in German, prompting repeated requests for translations. Like the passengers, staff appeared increasingly frazzled and frustrated.

The same cancellation email said the airline was looking for alternative flights and would contact me as soon as a solution was found. It also directed me to its chatbot to check the status of the rebooking and look for other flight options. The email included a generic apology: “Please accept our apologies for the inconvenience caused”.

The disruption and uncertainty affected passengers in ways that went beyond delays and cancellations. A young woman began crying and a member of staff spent time calming her down. Nearby, another passenger travelling with an elderly dog pleaded for an earlier flight because of the dog’s condition.

Finding somewhere to go

At 20:30, an hour after the app had reflected the cancellation, the Lufthansa app updated again to show that I had been automatically rebooked on a replacement flight scheduled for 07:20 the following morning, including a 12-hour layover in Munich. I understood that the airline was probably doing its best to accommodate stranded passengers, but my replacement itinerary – and any further assistance – was far from ideal. At this stage, for example, there would still have been time to get to a hotel, but no such offer was made.

Passengers continued to crowd the gate desk. When I eventually reached the front, I asked whether the new itinerary could be changed because of the early departure and long layover. Staff checked the computer before advising that passengers should follow the rebooked itinerary.

The airport’s doors began to reopen, although normal operations had not resumed.

Staff instructed passengers to go to the airport’s main information desk if they needed further assistance. I followed that advice, only to find the counter unattended. That was startling in the circumstances.

At about 21:00, I checked in for the replacement flights through the Lufthansa app. The airline then emailed me the new boarding passes. But no overnight arrangement.

By now, however, with taxi queues growing and hotel rooms filling up, leaving the airport made little sense. Travelling to a hotel, checking in and returning by 04:00 would have left only a few hours to sleep. I stayed at the airport, as did many others.

Disgruntled would-be passengers searched for usable seats or space on the floor. The steel chairs were uncomfortable enough to make the floor seem tempting, while the cold floor soon made the chairs look appealing again.

It didn’t help that all the restaurants had closed. No Burger King for me.

Just after midnight, airport care staff began telling stranded travellers that temporary beds had been set up elsewhere. I followed their directions, but the available beds were limited and it was clear that priority needed to be given to elderly passengers and families with children facing the same night inside the terminal.

I returned to the seating area and joined others making do with steel chairs and the icy floor. Suitcases became footrests and makeshift pillows around improvised sleeping spaces.

By then, the security incident itself had largely faded into the background. What remained were cancelled flights, changed itineraries and passenger trying to make the best of an uncomfortable night.

The long way home

As the sun began to rise, Berlin Brandenburg Airport felt ordinary again. My replacement flight took me to Munich, where I faced a 12-hour layover before the onward flight to Johannesburg.

Lufthansa had found another way to get me home. Reaching that point, however, had involved hours of unclear information, conflicting guidance and a shocking disregard for passenger comfort.

What really happened?

The reality proved far less dramatic than some of the information I had encountered online. German Federal Police had responded to a possible hazardous materials incident after a woman reported clothing she believed had been contaminated with a dangerous substance. The substance was later identified as harmless and police said no danger had been found. That explanation was simple enough afterwards. While the incident was unfolding, however, people inside the airport picked up only fragments of it, potentially creating panic.

The travel blind spot

The experience was striking because we are constantly told that airports and airlines are becoming more connected. At Mobile World Congress earlier this year, Gadget reported on technology intended to give airports something resembling a digital nervous system . The idea is to link areas such as security, airlines, passenger handling, infrastructure and baggage operations so information can be shared across an airport in real time.

Berlin airport showed what happens when the passenger is left outside that information chain.

Police were dealing with a possible hazardous substance, the airport with an evacuation and restricted operations, and Lufthansa with delayed and cancelled flights while automated systems rerouted passengers.

The Lufthansa app could have helped without speculating about the nature of the threat. A simple message explaining that an incident had disrupted airport operations, that authorities were dealing with it and that passengers should follow instructions would have provided useful context.

The same applies to Lufthansa’s chatbot. During a major disruption, an assistant could surface verified information, explain automatic rebooking and direct passengers to the right support instead of reaching the limits of what it can do.

My phone could find hotels, transport and alternative routes within seconds, while also showing that something serious was happening elsewhere in the airport. That same flow of information exposed me to a false claim and unnecessary worry.

The problem was not a lack of technology. It was how information moved between the airport, airline, authorities, staff and passengers. Closing that gap does not require another app. It requires clear, consistent guidance from the people on the ground, backed by verified information that reaches passengers before speculation does. A written apology explaining what had happened and acknowledging the confusion caused would also have helped. Berlin Brandenburg airport failed its passengers but, ultimately, Lufthansa represented the most fundamnental failure.

*Jason Bannier is a data analyst at World Wide Worx and deputy editor of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky at @jas2bann.