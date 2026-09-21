Image courtesy Rivage game.

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A new sci-fi game centres on a scientist trapped in a phenomenon that fractures physics, time and reality.

Rivage, a new first-person adventure game, turns a deserted research station into a cosmic puzzle box. Players can manipulate gravity and magnetism as they uncover the vanished crew’s fate and search for a way out.

Rivage is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam from today (22 September 2026).

The story unfolds in the 25th century, when humanity has been forced to search beyond the solar system for a new home. The search leads to Vesta, where the Ares research station and crew become trapped in a strange space phenomenon while assessing the planet.

Image courtesy Rivage game.

Players can take the role of scientist Miranda, who awakens alone inside the phenomenon. Displaced objects, newly unlocked doors and messages from the missing crew can alter each journey, helping her reconstruct the disaster and plot an escape.

Ares provides an interactive environment where ordinary items can carry clues. Players can examine artefacts, analyse research data and search abandoned workstations while repairing broken systems and realigning malfunctioning mechanisms.

Each puzzle forms part of the wider mystery. Challenges involving gravity, magnetism and the flow of time reward observation and experimentation. Loop-based challenges reset parts of the environment.

Image courtesy Rivage game.

An in-game record called the K9 System allows Miranda to preserve discoveries and selected puzzle solutions, carrying useful knowledge into the next cycle. This aims to give players a reference point without retracing every solved step.

Journals, personal logs and encrypted messages gradually reveal the relationships between those who lived aboard Ares. Their ambitions, fears and disagreements connect the scientific crisis to the emotional strain of isolation.

As players unravel the mystery, says the developer, one truth becomes clear: progress always has a cost.

Where to play Rivage

Rivage, developed by two-person indie team Exnilo Studio and published by Raw Fury, is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. The developers composed the game’s soundtrack. Rivage was selected for the 2026 Tribeca Festival, where the project’s cinematic approach and detailed environment received a wider showcase.

* Visit the official ‘Rivage’ website here .