Sandisk cranks up SSD speeds

Image courtesy Sandisk.

Two new high-endurance drives target shared storage systems used by creators, prosumers and small businesses, writes JASON BANNIER.

Sandisk has launched two solid-state drives (SSDs) for network-attached storage (NAS), a shared storage system used to keep files accessible across multiple computers and devices. SSDs store data on flash memory, allowing faster access than traditional hard drives that rely on spinning disks.

The NAS 600 SATA and NAS 800 NVMe SSDs are designed for high-endurance workloads, including backups, collaborative work and private cloud storage. The NAS 800 represents a substantial speed increase over earlier NAS-focused NVMe storage sold by Sandisk. The new device’s sequential read speed reaches 14,900MB/s, more than four times the 3,430MB/s maximum of the older WD Red SN700 NVMe NAS SSD. The jump comes with the move from PCIe 3.0 on the SN700 to PCIe 5.0 on the NAS 800.

The new drives are positioned for prosumers, creative professionals and small businesses.

Sandisk provides the following product information:

Sandisk NAS 600 SATA SSD – Optimised for creative professionals and small businesses modernising NAS by replacing HDDs with SSDs or accelerating by adding a solid-state cache or tier, the Sandisk NAS 600 SATA SSD delivers high endurance with up to 2,500 TBW (4TB model) and up to 2.25M hours MTTF1 to support demanding multi-user workloads. Its 2.5″/7mm SATA form factor integrates into existing 3.5″ NAS drive bays supporting 2.5” SSDs, delivering sequential reads up to 560MB/s with no mechanical noise, making it an accessible upgrade path from HDDs. Designed for reliability in multi-drive and RAID configurations, it helps ensure consistent, responsive performance in collaborative environments and content-rich workflows while helping to lower TCO by improving productivity. Available in high-endurance models from 500GB up to 4TB.

Image courtesy Sandisk.

Sandisk NAS 800 NVMe SSD – Designed for deploying all-flash and hybrid NAS running demanding or business critical workloads, the Sandisk NAS 800 NVMe SSD with PCIe 5.0 is engineered with a high-endurance rating of up to 14 PBW1 (7.68TB) for caching, storage tiering, or as primary storage. It delivers up to 2.3M/2M IOPS3 random read/write speeds (3.84TB) and sequential read/write speeds up to 14,900/13,200MB/s3 (1.92TB) for multiuser collaborative environments, databases, virtualisation, content creation, or agentic AI. It reliably performs in demanding NAS environments and is tested with many leading NAS systems for M.2 2280 compatibility. Choose capacities from 960GB to 7.68TB4 with Sandisk TLC 3D NAND.

Image courtesy Sandisk.

NAS goes beyond backup

According to Sandisk, the increasing emphasis on private cloud integration, local and AI data management and control is helping to drive demand for reliable storage solutions that can help protect valuable content and business-critical data.

“The way users employ NAS has fundamentally changed,” says Anil Moolchandani, Sandisk VP of product management. “Today’s prosumers, creative professionals, and small businesses are managing larger datasets, collaborating across teams, and relying on systems that need to perform around the clock. We built the Sandisk NAS portfolio to meet those evolving demands, giving users SSDs that make it easy to modernise existing NAS environments or unlock the performance of all-flash deployments.”

* TheNAS 600 SATA SSD and NAS 800 NVMe SSD are available for purchase from the Sandisk website , select retailers and e-tailers worldwide.

* Jason Bannier is a data analyst at World Wide Worx and deputy editor of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky at @jas2bann.