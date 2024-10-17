Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The former captain of Bafna Bafana and Leeds United joins the VW Train 4 Life programme that aims to empower young girls through football.

Volkswagen has partnered with the former South African national soccer captain, Lucas Radebe, to help drive social change and empower the youth of South Africa.

The iconic former captain of Leeds United and star player for Bafana Bafana has joined Volkswagen as a brand ambassador of the VW Train 4 Life programme. The programme aims to empower young girls through football and life skills education.

As part of his ambassadorial responsibilities, Radebe will help mentor this generation of young female leaders.

“I am passionate about youth empowerment,” said Radebe. “Through the VW Train 4 Life and other brand’s youth empowerment initiatives, we are shaping strong, confident future athletes who can make a real impact in their respective communities.”

Volkswagen head of marketing Bridget Harpur said: “We are delighted to welcome Lucas Radebe into the Volkswagen family as our brand ambassador. His values of leadership, resilience, empowerment and service align perfectly with Volkswagen’s mission to ‘Move People Forward’ and our goal of supporting our communities ‘Beyond the Drive’.”

Radebe has taken delivery of a Volkswagen Tiguan, to symbolise the start of a journey that, Volkswagen believes, promises to drive change and inspire greatness.