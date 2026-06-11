Geely SA delivers new-energy triple treat

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A compact electric hatchback, a long-range electric SUV and a plug-in hybrid are now available locally from the Chinese brand.

Geely Auto South Africa has launched a range of new-energy vehicles designed to meet the diverse needs of modern motorists.

“From the compact E2 electric hatchback to the long-range E5 Apex plus, electric SUV and the versatile E5 EM-i plug-in hybrid, Geely’s electrified range offers customers a variety of mobility solutions at multiple price points, alongside the brand’s broader product strategy,” says the company. “Together, these models reflect Geely’s commitment to delivering advanced technology, efficiency, safety and value across multiple powertrain options.”

Jateen Daya, Geely SA head of product, says: “South African motorists have diverse lifestyles, driving patterns and mobility requirements, which means there is no single solution that suits everyone. Our approach is to offer customers a range of technologies and vehicle types that allow them to choose the product that best aligns with their individual needs.

“Whether that’s a compact urban EV, a long-range electric SUV, a plug-in hybrid or a conventional internal-combustion vehicle, our focus remains on delivering innovative products that combine quality, technology, safety and value.

“As Geely continues to grow in SA we remain committed to expanding customer choice while introducing products that make advanced mobility technologies more accessible than ever before.”

Photo courtesy Quickpic.

Geely E2

The Geely E2 is an electric vehicle positioned for urban driving, combining compact dimensions with rear-wheel-drive dynamics and a range of technology features. The vehicle is available from R3,999 per month.

The offer includes a complimentary Wallbox Charger and Emergency Charger, as well as a charging voucher valued at R7,500 when financed through Geely Finance. Customers purchasing the vehicle for cash or through finance from another bank receive a charging voucher valued at R3,000. Terms and conditions apply.

Geely E2 key specifications:

Powertrain: Full Electric

Power Output: 85kW

Torque: 150Nm

Battery: 39.4kWh LFP

WLTP Range: Up to 325km

Energy Consumption: 15.2kWh/100km

Top Speed: 130km/h

DC Charging: 30-80% in approximately 25 minutes

AC Charging: 10-100% in approximately 6.5 hours

Geely provides the following highlights for the E2:

Rear-wheel drive architecture

Multi-link rear suspension

Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capability

375-litre luggage compartment

Additional 70-litre front trunk

14.6-inch infotainment display

Flyme Auto Smart System

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (Apex)

Geely E2 pricing:

Aspire: R339,900

Apex: R389,900

Photo courtesy Quickpic.

Geely E5

The Geely E5 is built on the company’s GEA electric vehicle architecture and is offered in Aspire, Apex and Apex Plus derivatives. The recently launched Apex Plus model features a larger 68.39kWh battery pack and a WLTP-rated driving range of up to 450km.

E5 customers receive a complimentary Wallbox Charger and Emergency Charger. Customers who finance the vehicle through Geely Finance receive a charging card valued at R12,000. Terms and conditions apply.

Geely E5 key specifications:

Powertrain: Full Electric

Power Output: 160 kW

Torque: 320Nm

Battery: 60.22kWh/68.39kWh (Apex Plus)

WLTP Range: Up to 450km

Energy Consumption: 15.8-16.2kWh/100km

0-100km/h: 6.9-7.6 sec

Top Speed: 175km/h

DC Charging: 30-80% in approximately 20 minutes

Geely provides the following highlights for the E5:

Dual five-star Euro NCAP and ANCAP safety ratings

11-in-1 integrated electric drive system

Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) and Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V)

Up to 461 litres of luggage capacity

15.4-inch HD touchscreen

Flyme Auto intelligent cockpit

16 speaker Flyme premium audio system (on Apex models)

Independent suspension set-up

Geel E5 pricing

Aspire: R699,999

Apex: R759,999

Apex Plus: R788,888

Photo courtesy Quickpic.

Geely E5 EM-I

The Geely E5 EM-i is a plug-in hybrid that combines electric-only driving with a petrol engine for longer journeys. The vehicle uses Geely’s EM-i hybrid system and offers rapid charging capability, along with a claimed combined driving range of up to 1,002km.

The model is available from the Aspire derivative upwards. Geely says E5 EM-i customers can purchase the vehicle from R5,999 per month. Customers receive a complimentary Wallbox Charger and Emergency Charger, while those who finance through Geely Finance receive a charging card valued at R6,000. Terms and conditions apply.

Geely E5 EM-I key specifications:

Powertrain: Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV)

Petrol Engine: 1.5-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder

Petrol Engine Output: 73kW

Petrol Engine Torque: 125Nm

Electric Motor Output: 160kW (also equates to total power output)

Electric Motor Torque: 262Nm

Battery: 18.4kWh LFP

Combined Driving Range: Up to 1002km

Fuel Consumption: 4.3l/100km

0-100km/h: 8.0-8.1 sec

DC Charging: 30-80% in approximately 20 minutes

AC Charging: 6.6kW

Geely provides the following highlights for the E5 EM-I:

EM-i intelligent hybrid powertrain

Pure, Hybrid and Power driving modes

Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capability

Fast DC charging capability

15.4-inch infotainment display

Flyme operating system

Flyme premium audio system

Long-distance touring capability with minimal range anxiety

Geely E5 EM-I pricing: