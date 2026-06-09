Isuzu D-Max: At home beyond the tar

The D-Max has a close encounter of the wild kind on the Chobe River. Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

There are few better places to test a bakkie than Botswana’s Chobe National Park, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

With no tar roads in sight, endless stretches of gravel, sand and rugged tracks provided the perfect environment to see what the latest Isuzu D-Max could do away from the comfort of city streets.

The D-Max has long earned a reputation as one of South Africa’s most trusted and dependable bakkies. For 2026, Isuzu Motors South Africa has focused on refining a formula that already works remarkably well. The latest updates bring improved performance and efficiency from the familiar 1.9-litre Ddi diesel engine, a sharper and more contemporary appearance, additional comfort and safety features, and six new models added to the range.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

A major highlight is the latest-generation 1.9 Ddi engine. While the displacement remains unchanged, engineers have further developed the powerplant to deliver improved throttle response and stronger low-end torque. The result is a vehicle that feels more eager when pulling away and more capable in demanding conditions, while also benefiting from improved fuel efficiency, lower emissions and better cold-start performance.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The 3.0 Ddi V-Cross 4×4 proved particularly suited to driving in Chobe, where the terrain constantly changed between loose sand, corrugated tracks and uneven surfaces. With no smooth tar roads to mask a vehicle’s shortcomings, the D-Max had to rely on its core strengths, and the engine delivered the flexibility needed to tackle the challenging conditions.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The updated design gives the D-Max a bolder and more modern appearance while contributing to improved aerodynamics and overall refinement. Although I did not have data connectivity while in Botswana, I was still able to connect wirelessly to Android Auto. The 8-inch infotainment screen is not very large across all the derivatives, but it is sufficient for mapping and listening to music. A split screen is available on all models.

The V-Cross range has a topping status, allowing for an assortment of advanced driver assist systems, available on the infotainment screen.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control (IACC) is standard, elevating driving convenience and safety. It incorporates Traffic Sign Recognition, using an integrated new Gen4 stereo camera to detect speed limit changes and adjust the set cruise control speed accordingly. It recognises speed signs, ‘No Overtaking’ and ‘No Entry’ signs, as well as yield and stop signs.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Beyond the styling updates, Isuzu has introduced a range of comfort, convenience and safety improvements across the line-up.

An advanced Traction Control System is designed to maximise grip in difficult off-road conditions by directing power to the wheels with the most traction.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Given the conditions encountered in Chobe National Park, where deep sand and uneven surfaces are part of everyday driving, it was easy to appreciate why this feature has become a standard inclusion. It adds another layer of confidence to a bakkie that continues to build on its reputation as a capable workhorse that is at home far beyond the end of the tar road.

*Pricing for the Isuzu D-Max starts at R433,860 for the 1.9 Ddi S/Cab LR and goes up to R1,211,910 for the 3.0 DDI Arctic 4X4 A/T.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.