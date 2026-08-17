‘Bergwerk’ puts coal empire under pressure

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A new coal-mining simulator stretches from surface construction to deep, procedurally generated tunnels.

In a new management game, Bergwerk – A Mining Sim, players can build and operate a mine where extracting every tonne of coal depends on decisions about safety, machinery, logistics and the market.

Set in the fictional German coal region of Grubental, the title starts players with a patch of land, a pickaxe and ambitions to build a major mining company. The game was revealed by publisher Aerosoft earlier this month (3 August 2026), but no release date has been announced.

A top-down construction view allows players to acquire land and design the surface operation. Headframes, storage facilities, processing plants and other buildings can be positioned according to each company’s needs.

Below ground, players can plan galleries, crosscuts, shafts and transport routes without a fixed grid. Procedurally generated levels introduce changing layouts, coal seams of varying quality and fresh structural problems as the mine extends deeper.

Excavation is only one part of the operation. Supports must be placed to manage simulated loads and prevent unsecured tunnels from collapsing. Power, water, ventilation, gas and dust also require attention to keep each level working safely.

Image courtesy Aerosoft.

Mining methods range from pickaxes and explosives to longwall and room-and-pillar systems. More than 15 drivable machines can be unlocked as the business expands, including mine trains, shaft hoists, wheel loaders, shuttle vehicles and a licensed MAN TGX truck.

The coal then needs a route to the surface. Players can construct networks of conveyor belts, rail systems, skip hoists and trucks, while wear, breakdowns and maintenance windows complicate daily planning.

Once processed, the output can be sold through a dynamic economy with fluctuating coal prices. Loans can fund further expansion, but new machinery and infrastructure add costs that must be balanced against potential returns. Day-night and weather systems bring further variation to the open sandbox.

The connected systems give Bergwerk a broader focus than simply operating heavy equipment. Each tunnel forms part of a business in which engineering choices underground can shape the company’s prospects above ground.

Where to play?