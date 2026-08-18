Gibson App teaches Tony Iommi’s ‘World Alone’

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An exclusive lesson turns the Black Sabbath guitarist’s new single into an interactive learning experience.

The Gibson App turns Tony Iommi’s new single, World Alone, into an interactive lesson that lets guitarists study the playing style of one of heavy metal’s defining musicians.

Iommi was the founding guitarist and primary composer of Black Sabbath, the band that helped establish the sound and musical vocabulary of heavy metal. His distinctive riffs and dark guitar tones became central to the group’s music and influenced generations of rock and metal players.

The exclusive Gibson App lesson gives players a direct route into that approach. Specially created arrangements cover multiple difficulty levels, allowing newer guitarists to begin with an accessible version while experienced players explore the song’s riffs, phrasing and finer musical details.

The lesson arrives alongside the global release of World Alone through BMG. The track is the first single from Iommi’s forthcoming album, From The Dark, which marks his first solo album in 21 years.

Image courtesy Gibson App.

Norwegian singer Jorn Lande provides the vocals on World Alone, with Becky Baldwin on bass and Karl Brazil on drums. The song combines Iommi’s heavy riffs and searing lead guitar with a driving rhythm section, giving players several techniques to examine through the app.

The Gibson App combines traditional teaching methods with interactive tools. Lessons provide real-time feedback on notes and chords, while practice controls allow users to slow down difficult sections, repeat passages and work through songs note by note.

Structured learning paths cover chords, scales, songs and playing techniques. A built-in tuner, metronome and practice calendar support regular sessions, while skill tracking helps players monitor progress across different areas of guitar performance.

The app works with any guitar and supports a range of experience levels. Players do not need to reproduce Iommi’s equipment setup before they can begin studying an arrangement of the song.

The collaboration offers an active way to experience the release. Guitarists can listen to World Alone, examine how the riffs fit together and develop the technique needed to play them.

The World Alone lesson is available exclusively through the Gibson App on iOS and Android. The single is available now through BMG.

From The Dark, co-produced by Iommi and longtime creative partner Mike Exeter, will be released on 23 October 2026.