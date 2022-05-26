Baymax! coming soon to Disney+

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A new Walt Disney Animation Studios animated series called Baymax! is set to premiere on Disney+ on 29 June.

Disney+ has released a new trailer and key art for Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Baymax! streaming exclusively on Disney+ on 29 June. The new series stars an affable, inflatable, inimitable healthcare companion robot, Baymax, who sets out to do what he was programmed to do: help others.

Everyone needs a big hero ●—● Watch the new trailer for Baymax! and stream the Original series starting June 29 only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/ZeAjxYZkCE — Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) May 20, 2022

“I thought it would be fun to do a Disney+ series with Baymax interacting with normal folks,” says series creator Don Hall, who helmed 2014’s Oscar-winning film Big Hero 6. “In each of our six episodes, Baymax just wants to help someone—and a lot of times they don’t want to be helped. He sets out to fix a physical issue that he’s identified, and in the process, gets to a deeper, more emotional place and can be almost transformative in that role.”

Baymax! is produced by Roy Conli and Bradford Simonsen. The series’ episodes are directed by Dean Wellins (Eps 1, 2, 6), Lissa Treiman (Ep 3), Dan Abraham (Ep 4) and Mark Kennedy (Ep 5). The screenwriter is Cirocco Dunlap. Scott Adsit returns as the voice of Baymax. Voice talent featured in episodes includes Ryan Potter, Maya Rudolph, Emily Kuroda, Lilimar, Zeno Robinson and Jaboukie Young-White.

For more, visit disneyplus.com or download the Disney+ app.