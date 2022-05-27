SA developer Gideon and his World Turtles

World Turtles, a wholesome colony builder on the back of a giant space turtle, will soon be available for PC

World Turtles is a wholesome colony builder made by a solo developer Gideon Griebenow from South Africa as the main ingredient of the nerdiest mid-life crises he’s aware of. It is the game he’s always wanted to make. He had a clear vision in his mind – create a world on a giant space turtle.

Griebenow says: “It still feels ‘Unreal’ to me, although it was ‘Made with Unity’, that the passion project I started out of nerdy interest has actually become such a reality, with enough support and appeal, to warrant pursuing it full-time in exchange for my career of two decades.

“I am happy to invite you all to follow my game’s journey to the upcoming launch and help save the turtle! 23 May also happens to be World Turtle Day, which is about encouraging human action to protect and help endangered turtles to survive and thrive in their ecosystems. Therefore, I would like to invite everyone to be mindful and help save the turtles in real life as well.”

World Turtles is a wholesome strategy game which includes working with the AI realms to interact with the World, the Turtle and Space itself in a way that ensures the Turtle’s, and the Meeps’, survival. Will you find peaceful, sustainable means of existing in harmony with your world and neighbouring Meeps, rather than heartlessly exploiting or conquering one and all? Will you navigate the forces of nature, learn how they work and harness their power to affect progress without destruction? Will you be a part of the journey?

Griebenow provided the following information on the game’s features:

Set on, and actually involving, a huge turtle floating through space.

The Turtle’s position in space impacts life on the Turtle, including climate and water levels.

Separate technology trees per building type, coupled with an overall technology tree.

Meeps require balanced experience to progress.

The need to plan ahead and be willing to wait for your decisions to bear fruit.

Conquer land, water, air and space… together… for good.

The game beat out around 5400 other games to win the #PitchYaGame Industry Pick in June of 2021, and support in terms of wishlists and community feedback has been steadily growing.

World Turtles will be available on Steam in August. For more information, please visit: https://www.worldturtles.com