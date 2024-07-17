Conquer four-warrior system in ‘Deathbound’

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

In the Souls-like game, players transform between the party’s characters to defeat adversaries.

Deathbound is a party-based dark fantasy game where players form alliances with fallen warriors using a 4-hero party system to defeat various enemies. As a Souls-like game, it is inspired by features of the Dark Souls series, which is known for its intricate combat mechanics, atmospheric world-building, and high difficulty.

In Deathbound, one survives by bonding with fallen fighters encountered on their journey. Using the hero party system, players transform between characters mid-combat. Success hinges on working together with one’s warriors, each possessing distinct skills, combat techniques, and backstories.

Character dynamics impact gameplay, leading to different outcomes and status effects. Aligning characters from opposing factions, the Church of Death and the Cult of Life, causes conflict and combat effects. Alternatively, pairing fallen warriors with similar beliefs can lead to powerful combat buffs.

Despite their differences, the fallen must unite in combat. By charging a shared sync metre during battles, players can unleash a devastating Morphstrike combining the party’s strength, crucial for overcoming deadly adversaries.

The story is set in the brutal world of Ziêminal, a land where the remnants of a technological past blend with a medieval present, it is home to diverse cultures. The city of Akratya is rich in lore and dangers, a city falling into ruin under the shadow of a grand crusade. One will face challenging enemies with natures based on the five stages of grief.

Deathbound is developed by Tate Multimedia, and published by Trialforge Studio. It launches for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S on 8 August 2024.