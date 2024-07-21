Be the cosmic enemy in ‘Lightless World’

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The reverse horror game flips the traditional horror genre by requiring the player to take on the role of an evil deity.

The Lightless World is a reverse horror game where players control powerful dark deities, flipping the traditional horror genre by requiring the player to take on the role of the antagonist. One can choose to play solo or with a friend in co-op mode to battle the Order of the Dawn in a cosmic horror universe.

Combat encounters are designed to test players’ skills and reflexes, featuring quick battles, strategic use of abilities, and the challenge of navigating treacherous landscapes. The game’s graphics and haunting art style evoke a sense of dread and wonder. Its storyline, filled with twists, secrets, and dark lore, draws players deeper into the world’s mysteries.

Other key features include:

Diverse character progression: As players progress through the game, they will collect powerful items, discover new abilities, and encounter a variety of characters. This progression system enables players to customise their hero’s build and playstyle, adapting to the evolving challenges of each run.

Challenging enemies and bosses: From swarms of lesser humans to formidable angelic bosses, the game features a variety of menacing foes. Strategic combat and effective use of abilities are essential to overcoming these adversaries.

Random events and challenges: The game’s map is filled with random events, challenges, and hidden secrets. These can range from temporal anomalies that alter gameplay mechanics to mysterious portals offering valuable rewards or increased difficulty, ensuring that each playthrough remains fresh and unpredictable.

Skill tree system: Players navigate an intricate talent tree, allowing them to customise their character’s abilities.

The game will be available on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.