Ayoba integrates TikTok into app

TikTok is now a core feature on the African super app, providing users with access to its short-form videos along with Ayoba’s own content.

TikTok is now a core feature within Ayoba, an African super app, via its bottom navigation bar. This enables Ayoba users across 17 African regions to log into their TikTok accounts and access content directly from Ayoba.

The integration is currently available on Android, with iOS support coming soon. Ayoba is available for Android users on the Google Play Store, Apple Store, PalmStore (Transsion devices), Huawei and Samsung Galaxy stores.

The integration aligns with Ayoba’s content strategy which focuses on delivering localised, relevant, and engaging experiences tailored to Africa’s diverse audience. By offering content in local languages and reflecting regional traditions, Ayoba ensures cultural resonance.

Beyond entertainment, TikTok serves as a powerful launchpad for Africa’s creative talent, enabling individuals to transform their passions into opportunities. By showcasing their skills, creators gain global visibility, connect with wider audiences, and, turn their creativity into a sustainable source of income – unlocking new avenues for economic empowerment.

For Ayoba, this integration fuels deeper user engagement by making it easier for individuals to share content and amplify brand campaigns directly with their communities, driving connection and visibility on a global scale.

“We’re thrilled to offer TikTok content within ayoba, creating a seamless, all-in-one experience for our users to access trending content, express creativity, and stay connected,” says Burak Akinci, CEO of ayoba. “This partnership reinforces our commitment to providing value-driven digital solutions that meet the unique needs of our growing African audience. With TikTok now integrated, Ayoba users can enjoy the power of global storytelling and creative expression – all within their favourite super app.”

Burak Akinci, CEO of ayoba. Photo supplied.

The Ayoba platform provides a mix of entertainment, educational resources, and utility-driven information like news and health tips, while encouraging user-generated content to foster community engagement.

Partnerships, such as with MTN, enable free access, remove financial barriers, and collaborations with brands, creators, and NGOs to enrich the content ecosystem. However, as of today, MTN has not specified whether TikTok is included in the free data, as it is not mentioned in the terms and conditions on its website.

With interactive features, multimedia formats, and a focus on empowering local creators on a global scale, Ayoba leverages data-driven insights to refine offerings and align with its mission of digital inclusion and community empowerment across the continent.

The TikTok-Ayoba partnership is a response to the growing demand for short-form video content in Africa, where increasing smartphone penetration and digital adoption are fuelling new opportunities for creators and audiences. TikTok, with its ability to inspire creativity and connect people through engaging content, is already a key driver of cultural trends globally and within Africa.

With TikTok’s strong presence in Africa, this collaboration extends its reach via Ayoba – which currently has over 35-million monthly active users.