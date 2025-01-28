Acer router prioritises fast gaming

Photo supplied

The Predator Connect W6x dynamically allocates bandwidth to online gaming, supporting speeds of up to 6,000 Mbps.

The Acer Predator Connect W6x, a Wi-Fi 6 gaming router, analyses network traffic and prioritises gaming data to ensure consistent bandwidth for gameplay. This intelligent system is supported by the Hybrid Quality of Service (QoS) software, which is compatible with the Intel Killer Prioritisation Engine.

For example, in scenarios where network congestion occurs – such as during simultaneous 4K streaming – the Hybrid QoS feature prioritises gaming traffic to minimise lag and maintain a stable connection.

The Predator Connect W6x delivers speeds of up to 6,000 Mbps with low latency, making it suitable for demanding online environments. It supports Mesh functionality, allowing it to work with other Predator router models or itself to extend coverage and address dead spots in larger spaces.

The router features a quad-core 2.0 Ghz ARM Cortex processor with 1BG RAM and 256 MB of storage.

Photo supplied

Trend Micro Home Network Security

Gamers are frequently targeted by cyberattacks, making network security a critical concern. To address this, the Acer Predator Connect W6x includes a lifetime subscription to Trend Micro Home Network Security. This security suite provides protection against malware, phishing attacks, and other online threats, securing the network and connected devices.

Pricing and availability

The Predator Connect W6x is available on Takealot at a starting price of R1,999 here.

Specifications:

Name Predator Connect W6x Wi-Fi Gaming Router Wi-Fi Technology​ Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax)​ Processor Quad-core 2.0 Ghz ARM Cortex Memory RAM 1GB / Storage 256 MB Band Support 2.4 and 5 GHz Speed and Performance​ Up to 6000 Mbps​ Features Hybrid QoS compatible with Intel Killer Prioritization Engine, Predator Connect App (Available in August),6 External Omni Directional Antennas Connectivity​ 4 Gigabit Ethernet Ports (LAN), 2.5 GHz Port (WAN) Capacity​ Support MU-MIMO 2.4 GHz 4×4/ 5 GHz 4×4 Security​ TrendMicro Home Network Security​ Power Adapter 12 V/ 2.5A 30W IO Interface USB 3.0 Type A (FTP, Samba)WPS ButtonReset pin hole

