Savanna rewards walkers via app

The new Sava web app offers users in-store discounts on Savanna drinks for completing fitness challenges.

The app, called Sava, offers users discounts for Savanna beverages based on their steps. By completing walking challenges ranging from 2 to 5 km, participants can earn vouchers. Savanna 0.0 Alc Free (or Savanna Dry) is on promotion until the end of February 2025.

With each in-app milestone achieved, users can unlock different levels of rewards. Walking is a must, and one cannot cheat by driving. Exclusive Savanna merch is also up for grabs.

Users collect lemons in the app while walking, and an in-app leaderboard tracks progress, with the top three walkers winning a share of R350,000. Participants can earn bonus points by creating route drawings and sharing selfies.

Savanna TryAthlon: When and where?

Savanna will be hosting a playful take on a triathlon with events and activities that celebrate trying, not competing. The TryAthlon is fitness for the fun-loving. Signups are currently open, and the event will take place in Pltfrm, Wolfwespruit, Pretoria, from 11am to 6pm on 8 February 2025.

Savanna will host other pop-up events across the country.

#TryJanuary moves into Feb

Savanna’s #TryJanuary campaign embraced the spirit of trying – “letting go of perfection and encouraging curiosity, adventure, and even the occasional misstep”. as February approaches, the movement continues to build on New Year’s resolutions.

“We’ve all been there”, says Kolosa Kokolo, brand manager of Savanna Premium Cider at Heineken Beverages. “January hits, and suddenly you’re staring at a list of resolutions that feel more like a chore than a choice. That’s why we’re saying, don’t overcommit – just try, because life is about balance.”