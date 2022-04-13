Asus South Africa launches an eCommerce Store

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The newly launched Asus Store features notebooks across commercial, consumer and gaming ranges, as well as accessories, peripherals, chargers and apparel.

After a successful trial month, Asus is proud to announce its local eCommerce offering in South Africa is live. The online store gives South Africans quick and easy access to some of Asus’ best products. This includes devices from the commercial (Expertbook), consumer (Zenbook, Vivobook, Studiobook) and gaming (ROG) ranges.

During its soft launch phase, the platform managed to attract over 3,000 sign-ups from eager local techies. The brand plans to grow this list with upcoming special offers and vouchers, so be sure to sign up.

The local eStore’s pricing aligns with other re- and e-tailers and is standard retail price across the range.

“The Asus Store works on a 2-in-1 website module, which allows us to get better insight on our customers and what they are currently looking for,” says Jessica Burnett, ecommerce solution manager at Asus South Africa.

“At Asus we strive for purpose driven innovation and the customer experience through our online store is the latest example of that. Ensuring that customers have access to all ASUS and Republic of gamers laptops in one place.”

This launch is designed to add some much-needed value the overall digital buying journey for the end users.

That wouldn’t be possible without special features, like free delivery for orders over R450. Standard delivery will get the product to your door in 2-3 business days, while next-day delivery is available at an additional cost nationwide. Yes, that includes outlying areas.

Moreover, the payment method on the online store accepts debit- and credit cards, and is securely protected through PayFast. Don’t have enough cash up front? The Store features monthly credit options serviced by registered credit provider Mobicred. Policy, a full 3-year pick-up and return policy and a customer service offering online.

Customers can also have peace of mind that the online shopping journey is completely covid-compliant with contactless payments and socially distanced deliveries.

Featured products

Choose from a line-up of brand new Asus notebooks designed to power up your creativity, like the Zenbook Duo 14” from R32,999, the Vivobook Pro 14X OLED from R24,999 or the brand new Zenbook 14X OLED from R27,999.

More of a gamer? We got you, with the TUF Gaming F15 from R15,999, the TUF Dash F15 from R23,519 or the ROG Strix Scar 17 (2022) from R54,999.

In addition, the Asus Store features notebook accessories like carry bags, laptop chargers, mice and keyboards, and even ROG-exclusive apparel. The range will expand in due course, and Asus South Africa is actively working on bringing more brand accessories to the market.