Yoco adds the Khumo Print to their flagship range of smart card machines

The Khumo Print, an addition of the smart card machine Khumo, comes with a built-in printer for businesses specifically looking to provide customers with receipts.

“While our earlier card machines focussed on bringing the necessities to small business owners who did not have access to card payments, we are now concentrated on providing them with every tool they need to get paid and run a successful business,” says Lungisa Matshoba, Yoco’s chief technology officer (CTO).

Like its namesake, the Khumo Print is a full touchscreen standalone card machine with unlimited 4G data and wifi to ensure that merchants are able to transact in any business environment. Access to a reliable connection has an immense impact on small businesses who rely on every sale, so the Khumo Print also features a dual sim card that can ensure consistent and fast connectivity throughout South Africa. The Khumo Print processes transactions in under 2 seconds, improving on the record set by the Khumo.

“The newly added feature to provide receipts to customers is one more evolution of our offering,” continues Matshoba. “Yoco’s products are built with customers rather than for them, and the ability to print was an increasingly important need.”

Speaking with merchants, a medical merchant in Table Bay explains, “My staff like the fact that it prints receipts and from a business perspective it makes sense for us to put tighter controls in place.” Sandra Malloca from Malok Lifestyle highlights that it’s a great alternative: “It works exactly like the other Yoco machines, however now with the benefit of the extra printing receipts! Great for tourists as they do not always have a local phone number, and some people like to have the printed receipt.”

Merchants also have the added functionalities of the product catalogue and staff-switching (added to both the Yoco Khumo and Khumo Print) to assist with better business management. The staff-switching solution seamlessly links sales to a staff member for performance tracking and makes it easier to do recons. It also ensures that permissions can be set per profile so that business owners can better control staff access to information.

Yoco’s ambition for the Khumo range is to develop features and functionality on an ongoing basis that are accessed by customers via an app update.

“Our ambition is to be an all-in-one payments platform for customers. Providing a printing option for the merchants that need it to close a sale and ensure that they deliver a positive customer experience for their business is one more step towards this purpose,” ends Matshoba.