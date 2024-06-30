Foton launches biggest lineup of the year

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

No less than eight new light commercial vehicles were unveiled by China’s leader in the segment.

The number one selling commercial vehicle brand in China, Foton, has unveiled its latest lineup in South Africa.

In partnership with Combined Motor Holdings Limited (CMH), Foton announced a range of robust cutting-edge light commercial vehicles in the largest line-up launch from one brand in 2024.

Foton South Africa introduced the following line-up:

Tunland Double Cab 2.0 Diesel

Tunland Hi Rider Single Cab 2.0 Diesel

View Minibus. (15-seater luxury Automatic shuttle bus) 2.0 Diesel

Asambe, meaning “let’s go” in Zulu. 16 seater Taxi

Miler. (2.1 Ton Truck )

eAumark (Fully electric 4 Ton Truck.)

eTruckmate (Fully electric 1.2 Ton Mini Truck)

eView Panel Van (Fully electric LWB Panel Van)

Android and Apple car play comes standard in all double cabs for added convenience and safety.

“Each of these models is designed to cater to the varied needs of South African consumers, embodying Foton’s dedication to superior performance, advanced safety features, and environmental consciousness whilst achieving their goal to be South Africa’s most affordable commercial range,” said the company in its launch announcement.

Foton has had a presence in South Africa since 2008, consistently delivering high-quality vehicles across various segments. Foton’s longstanding commitment to innovation and reliability has made it the number one commercial brand in China for 19 consecutive years. This focus has allowed the brand to be represented in 110 countries.

CMH Group, a key player in the South African automotive market, is proud to be the exclusive distributor for Foton’s new vehicle lineup. This strategic partnership combines Foton’s global expertise with CMH’s extensive local knowledge and resources, ensuring that South African customers receive unparalleled service and support.

“Many small trucks and bakkies have four wheels, an engine, and are reasonably reliable. The Foton G7 pickup range has all this and more: it’s sexy, features future-proof styling, and boasts a 3-ton towing capacity. Best-in-class pricing, robust performance and like-for-like specification in comparison with traditional brands, all the right ingredients for ‘fun and business’, at the right price. We have also selected only the top dealers in South Africa to deliver the ultimate Foton experience,” explains Marius Smal, CEO of Foton SA.

Foton South Africa will boast a robust network of 40 dealerships strategically located across the country. This extensive dealer network ensures that consumers have convenient access to sales, maintenance, and support services, fostering lasting relationships built on trust and reliability.

Additionally, Foton’s state-of-the-art 10 000m2 parts warehouse, managed by Mandarin Parts Distributors (PTY) Ltd, is dedicated to supporting after-sales service needs. This facility underscores Foton’s commitment to customer satisfaction, ensuring that any maintenance or repair requirements are swiftly and efficiently addressed.

“This official launch in South Africa is a significant milestone for Foton International and the CMH Group,” said QIN ZHI TONG, Vice General Manager of Foton South Africa Company. “We are excited to bring these advanced vehicles to South Africa and are confident that they will exceed our customers’ expectations.”