Zoho launches Canvas – a new take on CRM software

Zoho has announced Canvas for Zoho CRM, a design studio for CRM personalisation. Canvas enables businesses to create their own CRM interfaces that are better suited to the role of each employee, without IT or developer involvement. It helps simplify complex CRM implementations into streamlined and contextual employee-facing experiences.

Data and workflow customisation can render a CRM system too complex for most employees and personalising the CRM for each employee’s role involves excessive development effort and cost. As a direct result of this complexity, productivity drops, employees become disengaged, CRM adoption struggles, and ROI can suffer. With Canvas, companies of all sizes can avoid these issues and enjoy the breadth of functionality offered by a general-purpose CRM and the specialised experience offered by a vertical CRM.

With Canvas, Zoho’s customer experience platform continues to focus on building a system of experiences that simplifies the experience economy for brands and every stakeholder. From planning and creating diverse customer experiences to delivering and evolving them for the future, Zoho CRM helps organisations of all sizes enable employee productivity, improve stakeholder collaboration, and increase customer success.

“Many CRM software already offers an abundance of personalisation for customer experiences, but the same is not true for employee experiences. As a result, everyone is using the same system and paying the productivity tax for no reason,” says Hyther Nizam, president-MEA, Zoho Corp. “Imagine a reality where the system is tailor-made for each employee’s role. That is true all-around personalisation, and that is what we are bringing to market with Canvas. We believe it’s a more natural solution to the challenge of software adoption. Our ultimate aim is for businesses to create enterprise-wide software experiences with consumer-grade simplicity.”

The following information on features of Canvas was provided by Zoho:

Drag-and-Drop Editor : Canvas sports a simple drag-and-drop editor that facilitates designing without needing to write a single line of code.

: Canvas sports a simple drag-and-drop editor that facilitates designing without needing to write a single line of code. Template Gallery: Customers can pick a preset template that speaks to them and their industry, and dive right in.

Customers can pick a preset template that speaks to them and their industry, and dive right in. Industry-relevant views: Companies can create views that are relevant to their industry, their work culture, their sales process, and more.

Companies can create views that are relevant to their industry, their work culture, their sales process, and more. Self-service via Portals: Customers can also share Canvas creations over portals and create a better experience for vendors, stakeholders, and more.

Customers can also share Canvas creations over portals and create a better experience for vendors, stakeholders, and more. Role-based Assignment: Companies can assign different Canvas views based on roles, responsibilities, and teams in their company.

Companies can assign different Canvas views based on roles, responsibilities, and teams in their company. Extensive Formatting: Canvas also houses a wide range of formatting options to edit the finer details of a view, and can load styles dynamically based on conditions.

More information on further capabilities here: https://zoho.com/canvas