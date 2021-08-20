Slack supercharges Salesforce Customer 360

Salesforce, the global leader in CRM, has announced new innovations that combine the power of Slack and Salesforce so teams can stay connected, productive, and get work done anywhere with a single source of truth for their business.

“Salesforce and Slack are creating the digital HQ to help every company get back to growth in today’s digital-first, work anywhere world,” says Bret Taylor, president and COO of Salesforce. “This is just the beginning for the Slack-First Customer 360—which will fundamentally reshape how work gets done by connecting employees, customers, and partners and the apps they use on a single platform.”

Nine out of 10 companies plan to combine remote and onsite work going forward, but only 33% feel prepared to navigate this new hybrid work world. Slack-First Customer 360 is the answer, with Slack as the hub that empowers everyone in an organisation to communicate, collaborate, and take action on information from across Salesforce and all the other business apps, systems, and partners they use.

With these new pre-built integrations between Slack and Salesforce, every department — such as sales, service, and marketing — can collaborate in channels that unite teams and streamline workflows built around CRM data, giving them a single source of truth for their business and a single, shared view of the customer. Business processes can be automated in Slack to make work simple, productive, flexible, and pleasant. And with Slack Connect, companies can now work securely with external partners, vendors and customers, driving stronger relationships and faster results.

Close more deals with Slack-First Sales

Salesforce and Slack are giving sales reps the ability to collaborate on deals in real-time and drive growth from anywhere, with sales reps using Slack seeing an average of 15% faster sales cycles. The new capabilities provide deeper visibility into account details in Sales Cloud and connect the right people to close deals fast – all in Slack as the system of engagement.

Digital deal rooms allow sales teams to securely collaborate around a customer or deal cycle in Slack. Sales reps can access and update Salesforce records and meeting information right from Slack. With files, conversations, and data in one place, teams can easily prepare for meetings, new reps can quickly onboard by accessing account details in Slack, and external partners and customers can join in directly to close deals fast.

Resolve cases faster with Slack-First Service

Through Salesforce and Slack, teams can collaborate to provide real-time customer support, bringing customers directly into the channel when necessary. Service agents get instant access to relevant Service Cloud case data, experts and channels in Slack, resulting in an 11% improvement in customer satisfaction scores. These Slack-First innovations help service teams automatically identify and bring the right experts into a case, accelerating customer response times.

Swarming creates a Slack channel for service teams to collaborate on complex and high priority cases, bringing in the right employees and external partners to solve problems faster.

Manage campaigns effectively with Slack-First Marketing

A global survey of marketers shows engaging customers in real-time is a top challenge, but 76% of marketers agree Slack has improved their ability to make quick decisions. Together, Salesforce and Slack give marketing teams and agency partners a shared digital workspace, and with today’s innovations, marketers can collaborate on customer journeys and get insights fast.

Intelligent, AI-driven insights from Marketing Cloud and Datorama – such as engagement being lower than expected – are shared directly in Slack, ensuring teams can take action fast to ensure campaigns stay on track.

Put data at the centre of every conversation with Slack-First Analytics

Tableau and Slack expand the visibility of analytics across the organisation and enable customers to stay on top of data from anywhere. Today’s new innovations help people access data-driven Tableau insights in Slack so they can make smarter decisions fast.

Automated notifications in Slack help users stay connected to Tableau data they need to act on, such as when a sales pipeline dips below a specified threshold.

How Salesforce partners drive Slack-First strategies

Partners are crucial to extending the power of both Salesforce and Slack to customers worldwide. Salesforce Global Strategic partners Accenture, Deloitte and IBM, as well as consulting partners Silverline, Slalom and Traction on Demand are investing in Slack across their businesses and practices, and certifying consultants to deliver Slack-First digital transformations for customers. In addition, ISV partners such as DocuSign and Vidyard offer Salesforce-based apps that already integrate seamlessly with Slack, powering connected experiences and workflows across the Slack-First Customer 360.