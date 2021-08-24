Canon releases new sensors for 4K, 8K

Canon Europe today announces the launch of two solutions, which address the changing needs of the broadcast and production industries, including the compact, yet powerful XF605 professional 4K camcorder and 10×16 KAS S 8K BCTV zoom lens. Designed with solo shooters in mind, the XF605 builds on the renowned XF series, making this portable camcorder a powerhouse for news gathering and studio productions. Meeting industry standards, these new products offer production teams a suite of solutions capable of achieving high image-quality in most shooting environments.

XF605 – 4K Camcorder

The XF605 represents the next generation of Canon’s XF series, a feature-packed camcorder capable of achieving 4K 60p/50p 4:2:2 10-bit image quality and FHD up to 120p frame rate. Powered by a 1.0 Type CMOS sensor and Digic DV 7 processor, this camera performs at the highest levels demanded by today’s professionals. The XF605 offers a variety of custom picture options, which can be adjusted to suit different needs and offer greater flexibility in post-production or in the field, including HDR (HLG/PQ), Canon Log3 and user-created Look Files.

Employing the same 5-Axis image stabilisation system found in Canon’s XF and XA series, the XF605 can produce smooth footage. There are four image stabilisation (IS) options available by combining different settings in Standard, Dynamic and Powered IS, allowing users to select the most suitable and effective IS operation for their shooting environment. With a high magnification 4K L-series lens, the XF605 achieves a 15x optical zoom in 4K and 30x advanced zoom in FHD, great for capturing distant subjects.

The XF605 employs Canon’s fast and accurate Dual Pixel CMOS Auto Focus System which brings Eye Detection AF and Canon’s EOS iTR AF X intelligent head detection and tracking functionality to the XF series. This advanced focusing system maintains sharp focus on an individual even if they turn away from the camera. A new Direct Touch user interface allows users to quickly and intuitively select subjects to focus on, as well as control on-screen settings, menu navigation and playback control.

Versatile and simple, for streamlined workflows

Roughly 10% smaller and 600g lighter than the XF705, the XF605 weighs approximately 2kg – for a convenient, hand-held camera that takes the effort out of shooting on the go. Designed with single operators in mind, it marries portability with a new multi-function accessory shoe designed to expand the capabilities of the XF605 through future accessories, the first being the CA-XLR2d-C high definition XLR microphone adapter from Teac. The adapter makes it possible to assign XLR inputs to all four audio channels that the XF605 offers, providing greater flexibility for capturing audio. The camcorder also addresses the rise of live-streaming over the last year, with IP streaming capability that supports multiple protocols, remote control for multicamera operation alongside Canon’s range of PTZ cameras and the addition of the UVC for webcam use via USB-C.

Canon provided the following information on the XF605 key features:

1.0 Type CMOS Sensor and DIGIC DV7 Processor

4K UHD 60p/50p 4:2:2 10-bit in XF-AVC, and MP4

4K L-Series, 15x Optical Zoom Lens with 30x Advanced Zoom in FHD

Dual Pixel CMOS AF with Eye Detection AF and EOS iTR AF X

Supports PQ & HLG HDR formats

Simultaneous recording versatility, including Proxies

Professional connectivity including 12G-SDI, HDMI, XLR inputs, Ethernet, Wi-Fi, USB-C

CTM App for file transfer to mobile phones and editing news metadata

10×16 KAS S: Powerful yet portable

The 10×16 KAS S is proof of Canon’s exceptional optical technology, meeting the demand for high-resolution 8K production in sports and documentary. Expanding Canon’s line-up of ultra-high-resolution 1.25” 8K broadcast camera lenses, which includes the UHD-DigiSuper 51 and 7×10.7 KAS S, the 10×16 KAS S offers impeccable optical performance in a compact form factor. Equipped with special glass elements such as fluorite, Hi-UD lenses and wide-diameter aspherical lenses, the 10×16 KAS S helps reduce chromatic aberrations, spherical aberrations and other effects that diminish image quality.

Weighing just 2.94kg, the 10×16 KAS S is precisely engineered to achieve 8K performance in such a portable and durable lens. With a 10x optical zoom from 16mm – 160mm and a constant f/2.8 aperture, this lens achieves consistent image quality across the entire zoom range, from wide to telephoto shots. Along with the full range of Canon’s 4K broadcast lens line up, the addition of the 10×16 KAS S in the 8K broadcast lens range addresses the current demands of the industry, while supporting the production needs of the future.

Canon provided the following information on the 10×16 KAS S key features:

1.25” hand-held 8K broadcast lens

10x optical zoom from 16mm – 160mm

Constant f/2.8 aperture

Weighs 2.94kg