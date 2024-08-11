Zelda takes reins in ‘Echoes of Wisdom’

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

In the absence of Link, the princess must protect the Kingdom of Hyrule in the new ‘Legend of Zelda’ game.

In The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, play as Princess Zelda on a quest to protect the Kingdom of Hyrule from mysterious rifts. In the absence of the swordsman and Hero of Hyrule, Link, the princess takes up the mantle of protector. Riding her loyal horse, she journeys through the scorching sands of the Gerudo Desert and the lush forests of the Deku Scrubs.

Accompanied by the ethereal creature Tri and wielding the powerful Tri Rod, Zelda gains the ability to create echoes of objects within her environment. The new mechanic allows players to replicate objects to solve puzzles and defend against enemies.

The adventure requires creativity and wisdom as Zelda uses these new powers. Players can bind and reverse bond objects, enabling them to manipulate their surroundings in innovative ways. For instance, binding a boulder can reveal hidden areas, while reversing the bond with a flying creature allows temporary flight.

As Zelda travels across Hyrule, she can use waypoints and horseback for faster travel, collect accessories and outfits that enhance her abilities, and gather ingredients to create smoothies with various effects, such as health replenishment.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is available for pre-order. It releases on 26 September 2024 for the Nintendo Switch family of systems.