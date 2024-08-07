Umbrella Academy splits time

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Hargreeves family fights to set reality straight in the final season of the celebrated series.

The estranged superhero siblings have returned in season four of The Umbrella Academy. The popular sci-fi action show, based on Gerard Way’s comic published by Dark Horse Comics, continues with a timeline splitting plot.

The Hargreeves siblings are scattered after a dramatic battle at the Hotel Oblivion resets their timeline entirely. Stripped of their powers, they each struggle to adapt to a new normal with varying levels of success. However, the peculiarities of their strange new reality soon become impossible to ignore.

As mysterious forces converge, the Umbrella Academy reunites for one final mission. They face the daunting task of disturbing the fragile peace they have worked so hard to achieve, all in a bid to ultimately restore order and set things right.

The team faces off against their father Reginald, who has emerged from the shadows to publicly lead a powerful and sinister business empire. Meanwhile, a secretive group known as The Keepers convenes in hidden meetings, convinced that their current reality is an illusion and that a significant upheaval is imminent.

The final season stars Aidan Gallagher, Colm Feore, David Castañeda, Elliot Page, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Justin H. Min, Robert Sheehan, Ritu Arya, and Tom Hopper. Joining the final season are David Cross, Megan Mullally, and Nick Offerman.

Season four of The Umbrella Academy is streaming on Netflix from today (8 August 2024).