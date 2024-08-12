Fall in love with ‘Sims 4 Lovestruck’

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The new expansion pack takes Sims on adventures in the romantic city of Ciudad Enamorada, or ‘city in love’.

In Lovestruck, the new expansion pack for The Sims 4, players enter the romantic city of Ciudad Enamorada (Spanish for “city in love”), in which gameplay centres on dating and relationships.

The user creates dating profiles on the Cupid’s Corner app for Sims, where they match with other Sims. Navigate the complexities of romance, including new relationship dynamics like Wholesome, Steamy, Strained, and Unpredictable.

New traits and aspirations are featured, such as Romantically Reserved and Lovebugs, as well as fears related to intimacy and being alone. There is an opportunity to pursue a career as a Romance Consultant to guide other Sims through their love lives and earning heart-shaped rewards.

In a recent update to the base game, the Romantic Boundaries system was added, allowing players to customise how their Sims approach relationships in terms of exclusivity and jealousy. The feature provides the flexibility to explore non-traditional relationship dynamics without impacting other romantic connections. Also added was the locs hairstyle developed in collaboration with L’Oréal’s Dark & Lovely.

The Sims 4 is a free-to-play game on PC, Mac, PlayStation, and Xbox.

The Heartbreak Happens Digital Content, which includes the Cry Me a River Eyeliner and the Basic Breakup Double Bed, is available to those who purchase Lovestruck before 5 September 2024, available at R699,95.