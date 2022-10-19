Zelda sequel on its way

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The 2017 hit game The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild finally has a sequel. Tears of the Kingdom arrives in 2023.

Nintendo has unveiled dozens of new games launching on the Nintendo Switch system this year and next. One of the highlights is the reveal of the official name and launch date for the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Link’s endless adventure begins again on 12 May 2023, when The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom launches exclusively for the Nintendo Switch family of systems.

In addition to the vast lands of Hyrule, the latest entry in the storied Legend of Zelda series will take players up into the skies. Look forward to Link’s massive adventure starting again in May next year.