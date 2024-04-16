‘Outer Terror’ blasts onto console

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Players must survive an anthology of classic cosmic horrors in the retro-inspired game.

The retro-styled bullet-hell game Outer Terror is now available on console. Players assemble a ridiculous arsenal of weapons, and blast through endless waves of cosmic creatures. The game’s roguelite worlds pay homage to classic B-movies, and the Golden Age of horror comics from the 1980s and 1990s.

Decimated cities are swarming with deadly enemies that players battle in fierce rapid-fire hybrid combat. Stay alive for as long as possible, while attempting to assist the few survivors still alive.

While exploring each map, players discover survivor strongholds and treasures. All culminating in massive boss encounters, elite creatures from beyond, ghouls, robots, and otherworldly abominations.

Key game features:

Battle, loot, and explore: Discover other treasures and hidden items as you explore each map. This may lead to boss encounters, and otherworldly abominations.

Weapon stacking: Each player will experience increasing difficulty as gameplay progresses, bringing the opportunity to upgrade, and gain new weapons as well as powers.

Survive together: Sit back and enjoy side by side expansive cooperative play in 2-player couch co-op gameplay.

Unique characters: Players can choose to play as one of the 10 survivors, each boasting unique weapons and skills that will help them in battle.

Nostalgic art style: Inspired by B-movies and classic comic books, Outer Terror features art from digital artist, Joe Roman (Chito).

Don’t die: Each volume is packed with hordes of enemies set on ending your run, whether it be a vampiric zombie polar bear, the mangled remains of a pet bunny rabbit, or a pack of sentient toasters.

Charles Fang Yu, CEO of VoxPop Games says: “With Outer Terror coming to home consoles, it is a true testament to the power of the entire VoxPop Platform. Our middleware toolset offers new independent game developers a pathway to publish their games. Outer Terror is the proof point, we are thankful for the efforts of the entire Ratalaika Games team bringing this game to consoles and we cannot wait to explore all of the fantastic new partnerships this will bring.”

Outer Terror is available on Xbox X|S, PS4/5 and Nintendo Switch.